How long does it take to beat Zelda Echoes of Wisdom?

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom's length may be something you're considering if you're still in the deciding phrase when it comes to this game.

It's a worthwhile thing to consider too, especially if there's other games on the horizon you want to play and when you take in how long it took to fully complete the previous instalment in The Legend of Zelda series, Tears of the Kingdom.

So, help you out, we've placed our estimates on how long it takes to beat Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom down below for both mainlining the story and completing everything the game has to offer based on our own experiences.

If you'd like us to continue being your Navi, check out our Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough.