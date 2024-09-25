How long does it take to beat Zelda Echoes of Wisdom?
Taking a look at Echoes of Wisdom's length.
Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom's length may be something you're considering if you're still in the deciding phrase when it comes to this game.
It's a worthwhile thing to consider too, especially if there's other games on the horizon you want to play and when you take in how long it took to fully complete the previous instalment in The Legend of Zelda series, Tears of the Kingdom.
So, help you out, we've placed our estimates on how long it takes to beat Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom down below for both mainlining the story and completing everything the game has to offer based on our own experiences.
Zelda Echoes of Wisdom length: How long does it take to beat Zelda Echoes of Wisdom?
How long it takes you to beat Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom depends on how much of the side activities you decide to partake in. If you're just interested in completing the game's storyline and tackling the dungeons, then it should take you around 30 hours to complete.
If, however, you're looking to fully complete Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, then you can expect the game to take at least 35 hours of your life away. This is because, not only will you have to complete every side quest, but you'll need to find every Heart Piece, Might Crystal, Echo and Stamp Rally Stand. It may take you even longer if you want to make every Smoothie and Potion recipe too since you'll need to hunt down enough ingredients. (Not to forget about collecting every outfit and accessory either!)
This may sound like a lot, but Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is a lot shorter than Tears of the Kingdom - the series' past outing. Though this probably helped by how much smaller Hyrule is in Echoes of Wisdom compared to TOTK, especially when you consider the Depths and the sky. Still, this doesn't make it a short game so you can still expect an enjoyable adventure.
You may find that you actually complete the game in a shorter time than we've estimated. Though this will depend on how you fare in the dungeons and your skill at the Echo-based combat system. (And how much you use our Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough.) Don't worry it takes longer either! It's all about the journey after all.
Best of luck in your Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom travels!