How link accounts in Infinity Nikki

Account linking in Infinity Nikki lets you share progress, Diamonds, Resonite Crystals and pretty much all of your adventure with Nikki and Momo across your mobile device/PC and PS5 version of the game.

However, before you go diving in, you should read through this page first because once you start Infinity Nikki on your PS5 and choose to 'Quick Create Infold Account' you'll instantly block yourself from being able to link accounts. This is just one of numerous important things to know before you get started.

So, on that note, here's how to link accounts in Infinity Nikki.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Things to know before linking accounts in Infinity Nikki

However, for any of this to be possible you need to link your accounts and there are some important things you need to know before you even start Infinity Nikki.

To be able to link your accounts the PSN account must have never been used to log into Infinity Nikki or the e-mail associated with your PSN hasn't been used to create an Infold account already. Essentially, you'll need two e-mail addresses for this to work. One for Infold and one for your PSN.

If you're wondering why this is, then it's because you've created a new Infold account when you've used your PSN to get into Infinity Nikki which then prevents you from linking your version of the game to another Infold account.

Image credit: Infold Games

There is, mercifully, a bit of a loophole with the e-mail situation - if you want to use the PSN account that you used to log into Infinity Nikki to an e-mail it needs to be an address that hasn't been used to register an Infold account yet.

So, if you've got a PSN account that has never (and we mean never) been used to log into Infinity Nikki then you can link it to an Infold account email that you've already registered. Alternatively, if you want to link your PSN account to an e-mail for Infinity Nikki then it needs to be one that hasn't been used to create an Infold account. (Talk about complicated.)

Image credit: Infold Games

The option to link accounts will only appear the first time you enter Infinity Nikki with your PSN account. After accepting the user agreement do not click the 'Quick create Infold account' option as this will block you from linking your accounts.

This window popping up is also the sign that your PSN hasn't been used to link to or make an Infold account so you're safe to continue the linking process.

There's yet more that's worth knowing before you link accounts:

You can't unlink accounts - Once you've created the link, at the time of writing, there's no way to reverse it.

Your PSN can only be linked to one e-mail that hasn't been used for an Infold Account.

Your existing Infold account can only be linked to one PSN account.

Once the accounts are linked you can log into either platform with the other information, so you can use PSN to get into a mobile/PC version or use your Infold account to log into PS5.

If there are any game crashes while you try to link accounts then you'll get the chance to restart the process when you next boot up the game.

There are, as of yet, no regional restrictions with PSN accounts linking to Infold accounts apart from regions with specific policies.

Any trophies or achievements you've made with your Infold account will count towards or be accepted as PlayStation trophies once you've linked the accounts.

Any currencies you've collected or bought on your Infold account will be registered and accepted on your PSN account too. Once the accounts are linked, everything is shared.

Image credit: Infold Games

How to link accounts in Infinity Nikki

Now, if you've met the requirements above there are two different approaches to linking your accounts in Infinity Nikki and the method you choose will entirely depend on whether you want to link an existing Infold account to a PSN or if you want to link a PSN to an e-mail not yet used for an account.

Linking an existing Infold account to your PSN

If you've already got progress on an Infold account on either PC or mobile then you need to follow these steps and, remember, you must be linking to a PSN account that hasn't logged into Infinity Nikki yet:

Use a PSN account that hasn't already logged into Infinity Nikki.

Enter the game for the first time and follow the on-screen instructions to link accounts.

Remember to select the 'Use existing account' option when it appears!

Linking PSN to an e-mail not used for an Infold account

If you want to link your PSN account and therby it's progress to an e-mail that's not yet linked to an Infold account you need to follow the steps below:

Log into Infinity Nikki on your PS5.

Use the 'Contact Customer Service' option in your Pear-Pal.

Request permission to link your PSN to an e-mail address.

If you want to do this method, just note that you get your Pear-Pal after visiting Dada at the Stylist's Guild in Florawish for the first time. You won't have it the second you begin Infinity Nikki.

Does Infinity Nikki have cross-progression?

Yes, Infinity Nikki does have cross-progression between your Infold and PSN accounts. This means that if you log into your Infold account and make progress or gather resources in Infinity Nikki, any progress, discoveries or items you've made will be synced with your PSN account for when you next log in and vice versa.

Image credit: Infold Games

Phew that was a lot but that's all for now! We hope you enjoy Infinity Nikki.