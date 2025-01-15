How to get Shroodle and evolution Grafaiai in Pokémon Go

Shroodle and Grafaiai, its evolution, from Gen 9 have debuted in Pokémon Go during the Dual Destiny Season.

Released during the Fashion Week: Taken Over event in Pokémon Go during January 2025, Shroodle and Grafaiai are both Poison and Normal-type Pokémon. In keeping with its small size - Shroodle is one of the smallest Poison and Normal Pokémon - Shroodle may take you some time to find.

To help you add both Pokémon to your Pokédex, we walk you through how to get Shroodle in Pokémon Go and how to evolve Shroodle into Grafaiai.

