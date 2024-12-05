How to get Resonite Crystals in Infinity Nikki
Where to find Resonite Crystals.
Resonite Crystals allow you to pull on the permanent Infinity Nikki Banner, entitled Distant Sea, without spending any of your precious Diamonds.
Banners are one of the ways you can get Outfit Pieces in Infinity Nikki, so gathering up as many Resonite Crystals as you can is definitely worth your time. Especially since, being the permanent Banner, Distant Sea isn't going anywhere, which makes it a good way to gradually work your way towards a five-star Outfit.
So, to help you fill Nikki's wardrobe, we've outlined how to get Resonite Crystals in Infinity Nikki below.
On this page:
How to get Resonite Crystals in Infinity Nikki
Resonite Crystals are the blue crystal currency you can earn through a number of activities for free in Infinity Nikki.
Here's how to get Resonite Crystals in Infinity Nikki:
- Complete certain quests
- Unlocking a new Stylist title by completing Advanced Courses (Infinity Nikki's term for achievements)
- Increasing your Compendium Ranking, with one Resonite Crystal being rewarded every time you reach a 500 mark (such as a rating of 1,500)
- Increasing your Mira Level - though not every level increase will reward you with a Resonite Crystal
- Exchange Dew of Inspiration with Kilo the Cadenceborn (the big blue dragon) - Resonite Crystals are not always included in the reward bundles
- Purchase one Resonite Crystal for 120 Diamonds
- Purchase one Resonite Crystal for 100 Tranquility Droplets (40 when discounted)
- Purchase one Resonite Crystal for 20 Surging Ebbs
- Event reward
- Redeeming codes
- Progressing through Mira Journey (Infinity Nikki's Battle Pass)
If you've pre-registered for Infinity Nikki, you'll receive 20 Resonite Crystals as an additional reward. Though please keep in mind that this bonus is only available to players who pre-registered for the game before it launched.
What are Resonite Crystals used for in Infinity Nikki?
Resonite Crystals are the currency you'll use to pull on the permanent Banner in Infinity Nikki called Distant Sea. That's the one and only purpose for Resonite Crystals!
Since the Distant Sea isn't going anywhere, feel free to use your Resonite Crystals as you collect them. For every 10 Resonite Crystals you spend on the banner, you're guaranteed to receive a four-star or higher Outfit piece. It may take some time, but hopefully one day you'll have a complete Outfit from one of the four included in Distant Sea.
Pulling on the Distant Sea Banner will also earn you Tranquility Droplets, which can then be spent on either more Resonite Crystals or Revelation Crystals for the limited-time Banners.
Good luck collecting Resonite Crystals! We've also looked at how to get Revelation Crystals in Infinity Nikki if you're planning on pulling on the limited-time Banners.