Resonite Crystals allow you to pull on the permanent Infinity Nikki Banner, entitled Distant Sea, without spending any of your precious Diamonds.

Banners are one of the ways you can get Outfit Pieces in Infinity Nikki, so gathering up as many Resonite Crystals as you can is definitely worth your time. Especially since, being the permanent Banner, Distant Sea isn't going anywhere, which makes it a good way to gradually work your way towards a five-star Outfit.

So, to help you fill Nikki's wardrobe, we've outlined how to get Resonite Crystals in Infinity Nikki below.

On this page:

How to get Resonite Crystals in Infinity Nikki Resonite Crystals are the blue crystal currency you can earn through a number of activities for free in Infinity Nikki. Here's how to get Resonite Crystals in Infinity Nikki: Complete certain quests

Unlocking a new Stylist title by completing Advanced Courses (Infinity Nikki's term for achievements)

Increasing your Compendium Ranking, with one Resonite Crystal being rewarded every time you reach a 500 mark (such as a rating of 1,500)

Increasing your Mira Level - though not every level increase will reward you with a Resonite Crystal

Exchange Dew of Inspiration with Kilo the Cadenceborn (the big blue dragon) - Resonite Crystals are not always included in the reward bundles

Purchase one Resonite Crystal for 120 Diamonds

Purchase one Resonite Crystal for 100 Tranquility Droplets (40 when discounted)

Purchase one Resonite Crystal for 20 Surging Ebbs

Event reward

Redeeming codes

Progressing through Mira Journey (Infinity Nikki's Battle Pass) Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames If you've pre-registered for Infinity Nikki, you'll receive 20 Resonite Crystals as an additional reward. Though please keep in mind that this bonus is only available to players who pre-registered for the game before it launched.