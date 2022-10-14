How to get Morelull and evolution Shiinotic in Pokémon Go

Morelull and Shiinotic, its evolution, are two Gen 7 Pokémon, which both debuted in Pokémon Go during the Season of Light.

Released as part of the 2022 Festival of Lights in Pokémon Go, both of these grass and fairy-type Pokémon were clearly inspired by mushrooms.

Below you’ll learn how to get Morelull and evolve it into Shiinotic in Pokémon Go.

How to get Morelull in Pokémon Go Morelull first appeared on Friday, 14th October during the 2022 Festival of Lights in Pokémon Go. Throughout this event, you can obtain Morelull through a variety of means: In the wild - Appearing more frequently during the Festival of Lights

- Catch 15 Pokémon Festival of Lights timed research quest - Hatch 2 Eggs as part of Step 1 of 2 As you can see from the methods listed above, encountering Morelull in the wild is the easiest way to find this living mushroom in Pokémon Go. You can increase your chances by using an Incense, which, thanks to the Festival of Lights bonuses, will last for two hours. Due to the Festival of Lights being a short event, it’s a good idea to fight Morelul in a raid too. Since Morelull is a one-star raid Pokémon, you should be able to defeat Morelull by yourself - if your Pokémon are strong enough, of course. Look to the sections below to learn about Morelull’s counters and weaknesses. If you’d like to catch Morelull through its Festival of Lights field research task, then it’s important to remember that the tasks given out by PokéStops change on a daily basis. Thanks to this, Morelull’s task may be hard to find, especially since you can still receive field research tasks from the monthly pool alongside the event-exclusive tasks. At the time of writing, we don’t know what Morelull’s spawn rate will be once the 2022 Festival of Lights has ended. There’s a chance, however, that, like other recently released Pokémon, it will be hard to find.

Morelull weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go If you’d like to battle Morelull in one-star raids, then you should know its weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go: Morelull type - Grass and fairy-type

- Grass and fairy-type Morelull is weak against - Fire, flying, poison, ice and steel-types

- Fire, flying, poison, ice and steel-types Best Morelull counters - For fire-types, Entei and Reshiram. For flying-types, Moltres, Rayquaza and Honchkrow. For poison-types, Beedrill, Roserade and Victreebel. For ice-types, Mamoswine, Abomasnow and Darmanitan (Galarian). For steel-types, Metagross, Dialga and Excadrill.

- For fire-types, Entei and Reshiram. For flying-types, Moltres, Rayquaza and Honchkrow. For poison-types, Beedrill, Roserade and Victreebel. For ice-types, Mamoswine, Abomasnow and Darmanitan (Galarian). For steel-types, Metagross, Dialga and Excadrill. Other Morelull notes - Morelull is especially weak to poison-type Pokémon, so you’ll want to lead with your strongest poison-types and, since this is a one-star raid, they should do the job. If this isn’t the case, then make sure you have some powerful fire-types waiting in the wings.