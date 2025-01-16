Crafting the Memory's Stardust piece in Infinity Nikki is one of the day three tasks for the Starry Lake Serenade event.

The piece itself is a set of rather stylish earrings, however as with a lot of clothing in Infinity Nikki you'll need to first obtain the sketch and then the right materials to craft your accessory. This time though, you'll need to progress in another limited-time event so, if you want these earrings, you might want to move fast.

Without further ado, here's how to craft Memory's Stardust in Infinity Nikki.

How to craft Memory's Stardust in Infinity Nikki

To get the sketch for the Memory's Stardust earrings in Infinity Nikki you need to complete the 'Truth and Celebration' quest that's part of the limited-time Star-kissed Wishes event. When you've completed this quest (which is essentially just going from place to place to talk to other characters), you'll be rewarded with the Memory's Stardust earring sketch.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Once you've got the sketch, this is how to craft Memory's Stardust:

3 Florapom Essence

1 Bibcoon Furball Essence

5 Bedrock Crystal: Plummet

20 Starlit Plum

40 Thread of Purity

When you've collected all the right materials, head into your 'Sketches' app on your Pear-Pal and select the 'Rare' tab. Find Memory's Stardust here, select it and then use the prompted command to 'Craft' it when it appears.

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Infinity Nikki help, check out our pages showing you how to reach the center of Silken Lake and how to take a photo of paper cranes soaring high above.