'Forced Perspective: Ship in a Bottle' is one of the many photography based quests you can complete in Infinity Nikki.

In this quest you're tasked with recreating a ship in a bottle, an object found in every antique shop, in photo form. This will take some careful manipulation of the camera in Infinity Nikki, but, don't worry, it is possible!

So let's take a look at how to complete 'Forced Perspective: Ship in a Bottle' in Infinity Nikki down below.

How to complete Forced Perspective Ship in a Bottle in Infinity Nikki

If you want to complete 'Forced Perspective: Ship in a Bottle' you first need to complete two other Forced Perspective quests in Infinity Nikki - Caged Bird and Capturing The Thief. With these quests under your belt, visit the largest building next to the lake in Florawish, which sits directly south of the Mayor's Residence. There you need to head up the stairs to the second level and talk to Toscani to start the quest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames

He'll ask you to take a photo of the ship in a bottle using the forced perspective photo technique. Luckily there's a bottle on a railing not far from Toscani and boats sailing on the lake.

Before we get into how to take the photo, keep in mind that your aperture value must be set to f16 in your camera settings. We recommend this as other players have reported having issues completing photography quests when the aperture is set to any value.

Right, back to the quest! To successfully take the photo, we first recommend placing Nikki directly in front of the bottle - standing on the opposite side of the blue plant pot.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames

Once in the camera mode, you'll then want to zoom in to 4.0x. At this point, you need to carefully manoeuvre the camera until the ship is placed within the camera. You'll know when you've lined up the shot correctly, because a gold box, with the words 'Ship in a Bottle', will appear around the ship and bottle. In the screenshot below you'll see that we've kept Nikki in the image to help you use her as a reference for taking the photo.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames

Take the picture and then show it to Toscani. He will reward you with 10 Diamonds and three Upgrade Packs. Another Forced Perspective quest, 'Flowers in Three Vases', will also automatically unlock.

If you're planning on completing the other Forced Perspective quests in Infinity Nikki, we also have guides on Flying Buntings, Long Eared Bunny and Light up the Bridge Lamps.

Best of luck completing 'Forced Perspective: Ship in a Bottle' in Infinity Nikki!