'Forced Perspective: Long Eared Bunny' is an Infinity Nikki quest where you'll have to use your photography skills to replicate a bunny head.

As with the other Forced Perspective quests, you'll have to use your photography skills to mainplate the landscape to create the shot you want for this Infinity Nikki quest.

If you're having trouble creating this shot, then simply look below to learn how to complete Forced Perspective: Long Eared Bunny in Infinity Nikki.

