How to complete Forced Perspective Long Eared Bunny in Infinity Nikki
'Forced Perspective: Long Eared Bunny' is an Infinity Nikki quest where you'll have to use your photography skills to replicate a bunny head.
As with the other Forced Perspective quests, you'll have to use your photography skills to mainplate the landscape to create the shot you want for this Infinity Nikki quest.
If you're having trouble creating this shot, then simply look below to learn how to complete Forced Perspective: Long Eared Bunny in Infinity Nikki.
Before you can start work on completing 'Forced Perspective: Long Eared Bunny', you first need to complete the 'Forced Perspective: Caged Bird' quest in Infinity Nikki. With that done, head to The Leisurely Anglers in Breezy Meadows. There you'll be able to start the quest talking to Qiara.
Qiara wants your help taking a 'Long Eared Bunny' photo. To do so, head down the stairs directly opposite of Qiara and, at the bottom, turn around. You should see a life ring hanging off the side of the railing - this is going to be the head for your bunny.
There are two important things to note before taking this photo. The first is that if an NPC walks into your shot, you won't be able to take the forced perspective photo even if you have it lined up perfectly. If this happens, simply wait for the NPC to move. Secondly, we recommend ensuring aperture is set to f16 in your camera settings as there have been reports of photography quests not working for players outside of this value.
To take the forced perspective shot, you need to line up this life ring with the two oars on the wall behind it. We achieved this by hiding Nikki in the camera settings and then angling the camera until a golden box, with the words 'Long-Eared Bunny' above it, appeared around the life-ring. It helped that we had Nikki standing next to the book case on this lower level.
With the shot taken, head back to Qiara and give her the photo. In return you'll earn 10 Diamonds and three Upgrade Packs. Two more Forced Perspective quests will also automatically unlock - 'Forced Perspective: Catching a Big Fish' and 'Forced Perspective: Light up the Bridge Lamps'.
Best of luck completing 'Forced Perspective: Long Eared Bunny'!