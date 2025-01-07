How to complete Forced Perspective Light up the Bridge Lamps in Infinity Nikki
Light up the night.
'Forced Perspective: Light up the Bridge Lamps' is one of the photography quests you can undertake in Infinity Nikki.
In this Infinity Nikki quest, you'll have to use the forced perspective photography technique to create the illusions that all of the lamps on the bridge in Breezy Meadow are working. While this sounds easy, it can be quite tricky if you don't know the best place to stand.
So let's take a look at how to complete 'Forced Perspective: Light up the Bridge Lamps' in Infinity Nikki.
'Forced Perspective: Light up the Bridge Lamps' automatically unlocks after you've completed 'Forced Perspective: Long Eared Bunny' in Infinity Nikki. If you haven't done so yet, make sure you go and complete that quest.
With that achieved, head to the bridge south of the Meadow Activity Support Center. Here you'll find Tristan and talking to him will begin 'Forced Perspective: Light up the Bridge Lamps'. Just make sure it's night or else you might not be able to talk to Tristan.
He wants Nikki to show him a picture where all of the bridge lamps are lit, even though one is broken. To do this, head to the northern side of the bridge where you'll easily find a lamp - this can replace the broken lamp!
First make sure you have aperture set to f16 in your camera settings. We recommend this as there have been reports of players being unable to complete photography based quests without having this value set.
We managed to take this shot by standing next to the second blue plant back from this lamppost.
Next, we opened the camera and hid Nikki using the camera settings. With this done, we slowly moved the camera until a gold box, with the words 'Lit Lamp' above it, appeared around the lantern. This sign is that the forced perspective shot is lined up correctly, so snap that pic! It's important to note that, even though Tristan is only available at night, the photo we took during the day was still accepted.
Run back to Tristan, and change the time if needed, and hand over the photo. In return, he will give 10 Diamonds and three Upgrades.
Best of luck completing 'Forced Perspective: Light up the Bridge Lamps'!