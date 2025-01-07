'Forced Perspective: Light up the Bridge Lamps' is one of the photography quests you can undertake in Infinity Nikki.

In this Infinity Nikki quest, you'll have to use the forced perspective photography technique to create the illusions that all of the lamps on the bridge in Breezy Meadow are working. While this sounds easy, it can be quite tricky if you don't know the best place to stand.

So let's take a look at how to complete 'Forced Perspective: Light up the Bridge Lamps' in Infinity Nikki.

