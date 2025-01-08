'Forced Perspective: Catching a Big Fish' is a fishy photography quest in Infinity Nikki.

As the name suggests, you'll need to use the forced perspective photography effect to create a picture of fish being caught. Yet, there aren't any recently caught fish waiting for you in Infinity Nikki so it's time to get creative.

To help you out, we've covered how to complete 'Forced Perspective: Catching a Big Fish' in Infinity Nikki.

How to complete Forced Perspective Catching a Big Fish in Infinity Nikki

The first step in completing 'Forced Perspective: Catching a Big Fish' is completing 'Forced Perspective: Long Eared Bunny'. (Though considering you're reading this guide, you've probably already completed this Infinity Nikki quest.) With that done, you need to head to the pier in the southern half of Breezy Meadow. This can be easily reached by fast travelling to the Meadow Wharf Warp Spire.

Once there, head to the side of the building on the pier facing the lake and talk to Viliak to begin the quest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames

To complete the quest, you need to head to the smaller, off-shoot, pier on the right-hand side of Meadow Wharf. Here you'll find a hook, a picture of a fish and a small rowing boat you need to place Nikki on. (Though if you haven't grabbed the Whimstar here, we recommend taking the time to grab it before taking the picture.)

Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames

Before we go into how to take the picture, remember to ensure you have the aperture value set to f16 in the camera setting. There have been reports of having any other aperture value can cause problems when attempting photography quests, so best to avoid messing with it.

Now onto the photo. As we mentioned, make sure you've jumped onto the rowing boat. We recommend not standing on the box as we found it made Nikki a little too high for the photo. If you're lucky, you'll find the forced perspective shot is already lined up when you open the camera. If not, then simply move the camera around a little until the image of the fish is touching the hook. You'll know when you've done it correctly as a golden box, with the words 'Big Fish Caught', will appear on screen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames

With the photo taken, return to Viliak and show her your creative work. She will reward you with 10 Diamonds and three Upgrade Packs.

Have fun completing 'Forced Perspective: Catching a Big Fish'!