How to complete the Curio Domain near Dream Warehouse Rooftop Warp Spire in Infinity Nikki
How to position the statues so they all face the correct direction.
The Curio Domain near the Dream Warehouse Rooftop Warp Spire challenges you to position the statues so they all face the correct direction in Infinity Nikki.
Now that's quite the mouthful, but what this Curio Domain essentially wants you to do is ensure the red side of all three pillars is facing forward. The problem with this Infinity Nikki puzzle? All three red sides are in slightly different positions around the pillar so you need to figure out how to make them line up.
Luckily we know how to complete the Curio Domain near the Dream Warehouse Rooftop Warp Spire in Infinity Nikki and it doesn't take long at all once you know what to do.
Curio Domain near Dream Warehouse Rooftop Warp Spire location in Infinity Nikki
This Curio Domain is located just east of the Dream Warehouse Rooftop Warp Spire - though slightly lower down - in Infinity Nikki.
The easiest way to reach it is to first fast travel to the Dream Warehouse Rooftop Warp Spire. You'll then want to walk out onto the broken bridge. Standing at its end, and looking to your left, you'll be able to see the Curio Domain sitting atop a pillar. Now all you have to do is glide down to it! (Though, depending on your jump), you may want to aim for the pillar in front of it.)
How to position the statues so they face the correct direction in Infinity Nikki
This Curio Domain challenges you to position the statues so they face the correct direction. By this, it means ensuring all three statues are red and you can use the crate to achieve this.
First, you'll want to press the switch in front of the statue until at least one has its red side facing you. At this point, push the crate onto the platform in front of that statue.
Now press the switch again until another statue has its red side facing your direction.
At this point it's time to ensure the crate isn't on any of the platforms in front of the statues. You now need to press the switch again until the statue which wasn't red is actually red. This will cause the other statues to rotate, but they will be doing so at a pace which ensures their red sides will always be facing you at the same time.
Finally, place the crate in front of the single red statue and simply press the switch until the other two statues are red once more. If you've done this successfully, the red on all three statues will turn green.
With that done, you'll have completed the Curio Domain and can go collect your Whimstar! Looking for more Whimstars? Then check out our Florawish Whimstar locations guide, along with the Well of Fortune Whimstars and Dream Warehouse Whimstars.