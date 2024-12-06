How to complete the Curio Domain near Dream Warehouse Rooftop Warp Spire in Infinity Nikki

The Curio Domain near the Dream Warehouse Rooftop Warp Spire challenges you to position the statues so they all face the correct direction in Infinity Nikki.

Now that's quite the mouthful, but what this Curio Domain essentially wants you to do is ensure the red side of all three pillars is facing forward. The problem with this Infinity Nikki puzzle? All three red sides are in slightly different positions around the pillar so you need to figure out how to make them line up.

Luckily we know how to complete the Curio Domain near the Dream Warehouse Rooftop Warp Spire in Infinity Nikki and it doesn't take long at all once you know what to do.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Curio Domain near Dream Warehouse Rooftop Warp Spire location in Infinity Nikki This Curio Domain is located just east of the Dream Warehouse Rooftop Warp Spire - though slightly lower down - in Infinity Nikki. Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames The easiest way to reach it is to first fast travel to the Dream Warehouse Rooftop Warp Spire. You'll then want to walk out onto the broken bridge. Standing at its end, and looking to your left, you'll be able to see the Curio Domain sitting atop a pillar. Now all you have to do is glide down to it! (Though, depending on your jump), you may want to aim for the pillar in front of it.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames