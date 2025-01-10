House of the Dead 2: Remake release window finally revealed

House of the Dead 2: Remake will rise from the grave in spring/Q2 2025.

Coming to Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and GOG, Xbox, and PlayStation, the remake features remastered music - although the classic soundtrack is also available - as well as modernised graphics, "faithful to the original" gameplay, multiple endings and branching levels, plus co-op.

You can check out the action in the video embedded below:

For the uninitiated, House of Dead 2 is, funnily enough, the sequel to Sega's prolific 90s rail-shooter zombie series. In this instalment, you take on the lone role of secret agent James - either alone or in co-op mode alongside fellow agent Gary - with one single mission: to neutralise the dangerous denizens standing in your way.

As well as the features listed above, there will also be a boss mode in which you'll have to speedrun killing all of the game's bosses, and a training mode is available to help you hone your skills.

This is the second of Sega's zombie games to get the remake treatment. However, as Matt summarised for us this time last year, reception to the first House of the Dead: Remake's reception was pretty mixed. With complaints highlighting control scheme issues and performance on last-gen consoles, so it'll be interesting to see how the second remake will be received.

ICYMI, Sega's The House of the Dead is also set for the big screen, with Paul WS Anderson on board to write and direct.

Anderson will also serve as a producer, alongside his partner Jeremy Bolt. The duo have also worked on adaptations for the likes of Mortal Kombat (1995) and Monster Hunter (2020), as well as multiple Resident Evil films.