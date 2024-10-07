Horror fishing game Dredge coming to mobile later this year

Mobile and Mac users will soon be able to reel in Dredge, the rather sinister BAFTA-nominated fishing RPG from Black Salt Games.

The news comes from Black Salt Games programmer and writer Joel Mason, who noted this was a "huge day for the steam forums bros who said Dredge looks like a mobile game".

The developer said both the Android and iOS versions of Dredge "will be premium purchases for the full game". In addition, there will be a demo on iOS and Mac.

Dredge isn't currently available for pre-registration on Android devices, however. This is because, in Mason's words, "Google doesn't believe we own the rights to our own game".

(both android and iOS versions will be premium purchases for the full game, but iOS/mac will have a demo) — bsg_joel (@bsg_joel) October 7, 2024

This is the Dredge you are looking for. | Image credit: Eurogamer

If you are an iPhone user, though, you can search for the game now. As a heads-up, you will need to make sure you add the developer's name to get the right one (see image). Dredge will be heading to Android, iOS, and Mac on 18th December.

Since its initial release in 2023, the Dredge team has added some DLC to the base game. Most recently, it debuted The Iron Rig across platforms, which gives players the chance to revisit each of Dredge's main island clusters, while hunting for fresh fish in new micro-habitats created by pools of ooze that have sprung up from the fissures created by the rig's drill. You can read more in our Katharine's feature: Dredge's The Iron Rig DLC holds up a mirror to Still Wakes the Deep, and comes off slightly worse for wear.

At time of writing, it is a little unclear from Mason's posts if DLC will be included on Dredge's mobile debut, although he did say "full game", so maybe. Either way, I have sent him a message to check and will let you know if I hear more.

Also, did you hear Dredge was being made into a film?