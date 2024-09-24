Horizon Zero Dawn's remaster arrives in October and it'll cost $10 to upgrade

It wasn't much of a secret given it'd already been rated by the ESRB, but Sony's Horizon Zero Dawn remaster is finally official, and it'll be launching for PS5 and PC on 31st October this year.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered (which was first rumoured all the way back in 2022) is the work of series developer Guerrilla Games and the Sony owned Nixxes, and promises a range of enhancements for the now seven-year-old original.

As per Sony's latest State of Play broadcast, it'll include "more than ten hours" of rerecorded conversation motion capture, as well as "countless" graphical improvements said to give the remaster the same visual fidelity of Horizon Forbidden West. These include upgraded character models, improved shaders and textures, enhanced conversation cameras to go with the new mo-cap, plus support for 3D audio, DualSense haptic triggers, and even your old saves.

Accessibility wise, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered supports many of the features introduced in Horizon Forbidden West, including remappable controls, haptic cues, and assist toggles.

Sony is also touting native support for its upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro, although it gets bit vague on the specific enhancements your £700 will get you, promsing "improved" graphical features and "ultra-high fidelity at blazing fast framerates".

As for the PC version, it'll include the PlayStation overlay with Trophy support, as well as a range of PC-exclusive features. Expect support for ultra-wide resolutions, NVIDIA DLSS 3, and AMD FSR 3.1, with more details due to be shared at a later date.

And if that grabs you, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered - which includes all content seen in the Complete Edition - will cost $49.99 USD on the PlayStation Store, Steam, and Epic. Plus, there's some good news on the upgrade front, with Sony confirming existing owners of Horizon Zero Dawn or Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (including those that acquired the game through PlayStation's Play At Home initiative) can upgrade to the new PS5 or PC version for $9.99.