Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered rated for PS5 and PC

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered has been rated by the ESRB, listing PC and PlayStation 5 as its platforms.

A remaster of Guerrilla's first Horizon game was rumoured back in 2022, but is yet to be officially announced by Sony.

This rating brings fresh credibility to the remaster's existence, though no indication of a release date has been provided. Could this be some sort of PS5 Pro launch title?

The game is already playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility, but there's no native version available. It's also already out on PC (since 2020), but again this is based on the PS4 version.

Horizon Zero Dawn was released on PS4 in 2017. A remaster for PS5 would presumably bring the game in-line with its sequel, Forbidden West, which released across both platforms in 2022.

Zero Dawn was previously available on PS Plus, before being removed from Sony's subscription service earlier this year. That's added speculation towards this remaster.

Specifically, it was the Complete Edition including the game's The Frozen Wilds DLC that was available.

Notably, the rating is for PC as well as PS5, following in the footsteps of remasters like The Last of Us Part 2 and Marvel's Spider-Man. God of War Ragnarök is also heading to PC this week.

Despite Sony releasing more of its games on PC in recent years, joint CEO Hideaki Nishino stated earlier this week consoles would remain at the "core" of Sony's business.

"I think that with mobile devices, there are many games that show advertisements, and PCs are difficult to set up, but with PlayStation, once you turn it on, you can experience the content you bought straight away," said Nishino.

Later this year, the Horizon series will continue with Lego Horizon Adventures, turning Aloy and her robotic dinosaur enemies into bricks.