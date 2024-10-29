Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered PC specs are here

Nixxes and Guerrilla have detailed the PC specifications for Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered.

The developers have detailed graphics presets from very low to very high, in order to "ensure the game runs on a wide variety of PC hardware". The Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered team said those using the lower presets will still have a "great experience" with the upcoming PC release.

"For those who prefer to tweak settings and visuals to their own liking, the launcher and game menus offer a wide range of options," the Horizon Zero Dawn team continued. "You'll find individual quality settings for textures, level of detail, shadows, water, terrain and more. You can also adjust the field of view and visual effects like motion blur."

You can check out the PC specs for Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered via the table and infographic below.

Minimum Recommended High Very High Preset Very Low Medium High Very High Average Performance 720p @ 30fps 1080p @ 60fps 1440p @ 60fps / 4K @ 30fps 4K @ 60fps Processor Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Intel Core i7-11700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Memory 16GB RAM 16GB RAM 16GB RAM 16GB RAM Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 4GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Storage 135GB 135GB 135GB 135GB OS Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher)

Image credit: Nixxes/Guerrilla

The remastered version of Horizon Zero Dawn will be released on 31st October, across PlayStation 5 and PC.

For more, our friends over at Digital Foundry just took a look at the spruced up game on PS5, concluding "yes, the upgrades are worthwhile" in their Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered tech review.