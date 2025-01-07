Horizon Zero Dawn and Helldivers 2 are getting film adaptations

Two more of Sony's video games are being adapted into films: Horizon Zero Dawn and Helldivers 2.

Sony made the announcements during its CES presentation this morning. "I'm excited to announce we are working with Sony Pictures on developing a film adaptation of our amazingly popular PlayStation game, Helldivers 2," PlayStation's Asad Qizilbash revealed to audience applause.

So, yes, the game that was (at least in part) inspired by a film, which in turn was inspired by a book, is becoming another film.

Later in the same presentation, Qizilbash revealed Horizon Zero Dawn is also getting the film treatment. This news follows a report last year that stated the once-proposed TV series based on the Horizon franchise had come to halt after accusations of "bullying, manipulative and retaliatory behaviour" by its planned showrunner Steve Blackman.

The newly announced Horizon film is now in the "early stages" of development with Columbia Pictures and PlayStation Productions. "Just imagine Aloy's beloved origin story set in a vibrant far future world filled with the giant machines brought to you for the first time on the big screen," said Qizilbash.

In addition, Sony also announced a Ghost of Tsushima anime adaptation for Crunchyroll during CES, which is slated for 2027.

Image credit: Nixxes/Guerrilla

Elsewhere in the news, we now have a release month for the second season of Sony and HBO's The Last of Us TV series. The news came along with a trailer, which teased two live-action reimaginings of The Last of Us Part 2's most impactful moments.