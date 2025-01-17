Honkai Star Rail Tribbie materials, kit, and Eidolons

Tribbie is a 5-Star Quantum character of The Harmony path likely coming to Honkai: Star Rail in version 3.1.

While Tribbie will likely be featured as the boosted 5-Star character on her Banner in version 3.1, she will eventually return to Honkai: Star Rail at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for her, we've detailed reliable leaks of Tribbie's Ascension materials and Trace materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Tribbie's kit and Eidolons.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Tribbie's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

On this page:

Tribbie's kit

Tribbie is a 5-Star Quantum character of The Harmony path, and keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from hakush.in that could change upon her official release, and that all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces, here's a summary of Tribbie's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

: 5-Star. Basic Attack : Hundred Rockets - Deals Quantum Damage equal to 15% of Tribbie's Max HP to one designated enemy. Also deals Quantum Damage equal to 7% of Tribbie's Max HP to adjacent targets.

: Hundred Rockets - Deals Quantum Damage equal to 15% of Tribbie's Max HP to one designated enemy. Also deals Quantum Damage equal to 7% of Tribbie's Max HP to adjacent targets. Image credit: HoYoverse Skill : Where'd the Gifts Go - Gains 'Numinosity', lasting for three turns, with the duration decreasing by one at the start of Tribbie's turn. When Tribbie has 'Numinosity', increases all ally targets' All-Type Resistance Penetration by 12%.

: Where'd the Gifts Go - Gains 'Numinosity', lasting for three turns, with the duration decreasing by one at the start of Tribbie's turn. When Tribbie has 'Numinosity', increases all ally targets' All-Type Resistance Penetration by 12%. Ultimate : Guess Who Lives Here - Activates a Zone and deals Quantum Damage equal to 15% of Tribbie's Max HP to all enemies. While the Zone is active, enemy targets receive 15% increased damage. After an ally target attacks, for every one target hit, deals one instance of additional Quantum Damage equal to 6% of Tribbie's Max HP to the target that has the highest HP among the hit targets. The Zone lasts for three turns, and its duration decreases by one at the start of Tribbie's turn.

: Guess Who Lives Here - Activates a Zone and deals Quantum Damage equal to 15% of Tribbie's Max HP to all enemies. While the Zone is active, enemy targets receive 15% increased damage. After an ally target attacks, for every one target hit, deals one instance of additional Quantum Damage equal to 6% of Tribbie's Max HP to the target that has the highest HP among the hit targets. The Zone lasts for three turns, and its duration decreases by one at the start of Tribbie's turn. Talent (passive ability) : Busy as Tribbie - After other ally characters use their Ultimate, Tribbie launches a follow-up attack, dealing Quantum damage equal to 9% of Tribbie's Max HP.

: Busy as Tribbie - After other ally characters use their Ultimate, Tribbie launches a follow-up attack, dealing Quantum damage equal to 9% of Tribbie's Max HP. Technique (overworld ability) : If You're Happy and You Know It - Tribbie Gains 'Numinosity' upon entering battle, lasting for three turns.

: If You're Happy and You Know It - Tribbie Gains 'Numinosity' upon entering battle, lasting for three turns. Bonus Trace 1 : Pebble at Crossroads? - When the battle starts, Tribbie regenerates 48 Energy.

: Pebble at Crossroads? - When the battle starts, Tribbie regenerates 48 Energy. Bonus Trace 2 : Glass Ball with Wings! - While the Zone is active, Tribbie's Max HP increases by an amount equal to 9% of the sum of all ally characters' Max HP.

: Glass Ball with Wings! - While the Zone is active, Tribbie's Max HP increases by an amount equal to 9% of the sum of all ally characters' Max HP. Bonus Trace 3: Lamb Outside the Wall... - After using her Talent's follow-up attack, increases the damage dealt by Tribbie by 72%. This effect can stack up to three times, lasting for three turns.

Tribbie Ascension materials

Darkveil Moonlight. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use Tribbie Ascension materials to upgrade stats like her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, it looks like you need to get a lot of Darkveil Moonlight and Fear-Stomped Flesh-based materials for Tribbie to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, the Tribbie Ascension materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x15 Fear-Stomped Flesh

x15 Courage-Torn Chest

x15 Glory-Aspersed Torso

x65 Darkveil Moonlight

308,000 Credits

For more details, here's what Tribbie Ascension materials you need per level:

Tribbie Ascension level Tribbie Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x5 Fear-Stomped Flesh 4,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x10 Fear-Stomped Flesh 8,000 None Level 40 x6 Courage-Torn Chest, x3 Darkveil Moonlight 16,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x9 Courage-Torn Chest, x7 Darkveil Moonlight 40,000 None Level 60 x6 Glory-Aspersed Torso, x20 Darkveil Moonlight 80,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x9 Glory-Aspersed Torso, x35 Darkveil Moonlight 160,000 None

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Tribbie's official release.

Tribbie Trace materials

Firmament Note. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using Tribbie you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing the information, for Tribbie it looks like you'll need to use a lot of Firmament Note and Fear-Stomped Flesh-based materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of her abilities, the Tribbie Trace materials you need are:

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x12 Lost Echo of the Shared Wish

x18 Firmament Note

x41 Fear-Stomped Flesh

x56 Courage-Torn Chest

x58 Glory-Aspersed Torso

x69 Celestial Section

x139 Heavenly Melody

2.7 million Credits

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Tribbie's materials could change upon her official release.

Tribbie Eidolons

By getting duplicates of Tribbie from pulling on her Banner, you will receive her Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With beta information sourced from hakush.in, here are all of Tribbie's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

Rite of Sugar Scoop (E1) : The additional damage dealt by the Zone increases to 120% of its original damage. When the Zone deals additional damage, it deals one more instance of additional damage.

: The additional damage dealt by the Zone increases to 120% of its original damage. When the Zone deals additional damage, it deals one more instance of additional damage. Guide of Dream Tour (E2) : While the Zone is active, after ally targets attack enemies, additionally deals True Damage equal to 24% of the total damage of this attack to the targets that have been dealt additional damage by the Zone.

: While the Zone is active, after ally targets attack enemies, additionally deals True Damage equal to 24% of the total damage of this attack to the targets that have been dealt additional damage by the Zone. Trove of Morning Glow (E3) : Increases the level of Tribbie's Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her basic attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

: Increases the level of Tribbie's Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her basic attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10. Peace of Empathy Bond (E4) : While 'Numinosity' lasts, the damage dealt by all allies ignores 18% of the target's defence.

: While 'Numinosity' lasts, the damage dealt by all allies ignores 18% of the target's defence. Clock of Wonder Origin (E5) : Increases the level of Tribbie's Skill and Talent by two with a maximum upgrade Level of 15.

: Increases the level of Tribbie's Skill and Talent by two with a maximum upgrade Level of 15. Morrow of Star Shine (E6): Increases the damage dealt by the Talent's follow-up attack by 729%.

Good luck levelling up Tribbie in Honkai Star Rail!