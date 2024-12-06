Honkai Star Rail The Herta materials, kit, and Eidolons

The Herta is a 5-Star Ice character of The Erudition path likely coming to Honkai: Star Rail in version 3.0.

While The Herta will likely be featured as the boosted 5-Star character on her Banner in version 3.0, she will eventually return to Honkai: Star Rail at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for her, we've detailed reliable leaks of The Herta's Ascension materials and Trace materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about The Herta's kit and Eidolons.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so The Herta's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

The Herta's kit

The Herta is a 5-Star Ice character of The Erudition path, and keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honeyhunterworld that could change upon her official release, and that all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces, here's a summary of The Herta's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Element : Ice.

: Ice. Path : The Erudition.

: The Erudition. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Basic Attack : Wake Me up When Slumber Ends - Deals Ice damage equal to 50% of The Herta's attack to a single enemy.

: Wake Me up When Slumber Ends - Deals Ice damage equal to 50% of The Herta's attack to a single enemy. Skill : Big Brain Energy - Deals Ice Damage equal to 35% of The Herta's attack to one designated enemy, and inflicts one stack of 'Interpretation'. Deals Ice Damage equal to 35% of The Herta's attack to the target that has been hit by this instance of Skill and adjacent targets. This effect can repeat two times.

: Big Brain Energy - Deals Ice Damage equal to 35% of The Herta's attack to one designated enemy, and inflicts one stack of 'Interpretation'. Deals Ice Damage equal to 35% of The Herta's attack to the target that has been hit by this instance of Skill and adjacent targets. This effect can repeat two times. Enhanced Skill : Hear Me Out - Consumes one stack of 'Inspiration'. Deals Ice Damage equal to 40% of The Herta's attack to one designated enemy and inflicts one stack of Interpretation. Deals Ice Damage equal to 40% of The Herta's attack to the target that has been hit by this instance of Skill and their adjacent targets, repeating two times. Finally, deals Ice Damage equal to 20% of The Herta's attack to all enemy targets.

: Hear Me Out - Consumes one stack of 'Inspiration'. Deals Ice Damage equal to 40% of The Herta's attack to one designated enemy and inflicts one stack of Interpretation. Deals Ice Damage equal to 40% of The Herta's attack to the target that has been hit by this instance of Skill and their adjacent targets, repeating two times. Finally, deals Ice Damage equal to 20% of The Herta's attack to all enemy targets. Image credit: HoYoverse Ultimate : Told Ya! Magic Happens - Rearranges the number of Interpretation stacks on all enemies, prioritising the transfer of the higher number of Interpretation stacks to Elite level targets and above. And deals Ice Damage equal to 100% of The Herta's attack to all enemies. When using Ultimate, increases The Herta's attack by 32%, lasting for two turns. After the use, The Herta immediately takes action and gains one stack of Inspiration, with Inspiration stacking up to two times. When holding Inspiration, Herta's Skill is enhanced to 'Hear Me Out'.

: Told Ya! Magic Happens - Rearranges the number of Interpretation stacks on all enemies, prioritising the transfer of the higher number of Interpretation stacks to Elite level targets and above. And deals Ice Damage equal to 100% of The Herta's attack to all enemies. When using Ultimate, increases The Herta's attack by 32%, lasting for two turns. After the use, The Herta immediately takes action and gains one stack of Inspiration, with Inspiration stacking up to two times. When holding Inspiration, Herta's Skill is enhanced to 'Hear Me Out'. Talent (passive ability) : Hand Them Over - When enemy targets enter battle, The Herta inflicts one stack of Interpretation on them. When her Enhanced Skill's primary target has Interpretation, the multiplier for the damage dealt increases, with each stack granting an increase of 4/2.5% on the primary target/other targets respectively. If at least two characters follow the Path of Erudition in the team, each stack grants an additional increase of 4/2.5% on the primary target/other targets respectively. Interpretation can stack up to 42 times. When using her Enhanced Skill, Herta resets the number of Interpretation stacks on the ability's target to one. After the enemy target leaves the battle or gets defeated by any unit, Interpretation will be transferred, prioritising the transfer to Elite-level targets and above.

: Hand Them Over - When enemy targets enter battle, The Herta inflicts one stack of Interpretation on them. When her Enhanced Skill's primary target has Interpretation, the multiplier for the damage dealt increases, with each stack granting an increase of 4/2.5% on the primary target/other targets respectively. If at least two characters follow the Path of Erudition in the team, each stack grants an additional increase of 4/2.5% on the primary target/other targets respectively. Interpretation can stack up to 42 times. When using her Enhanced Skill, Herta resets the number of Interpretation stacks on the ability's target to one. After the enemy target leaves the battle or gets defeated by any unit, Interpretation will be transferred, prioritising the transfer to Elite-level targets and above. Technique (overworld ability) : Vibe Check - Increases Herta's attack by 40% at the start of the next battle, lasting for two turns. And at the start of each wave, inflicts four Interpretation stacks on all enemies. If there are Basic Treasures in the current map, using Herta's technique will mark the locations of up to three of them. After entering battle by using her Technique in the SimulatedUniverse or Divergent Universe, Herta deals True Damage equal to 99% of the target's maximum HP to enemy targets lower than Elite-level, and deals True Damage equal to 30% of the target's maximum HP to enemy targets at Elite-level and above.

: Vibe Check - Increases Herta's attack by 40% at the start of the next battle, lasting for two turns. And at the start of each wave, inflicts four Interpretation stacks on all enemies. If there are Basic Treasures in the current map, using Herta's technique will mark the locations of up to three of them. After entering battle by using her Technique in the SimulatedUniverse or Divergent Universe, Herta deals True Damage equal to 99% of the target's maximum HP to enemy targets lower than Elite-level, and deals True Damage equal to 30% of the target's maximum HP to enemy targets at Elite-level and above. Bonus Trace 1 : Aloofly Honest - When ally targets attack, inflicts one stack of Interpretation on the hit enemy target. After attacking, for every one target hit by this attack, regenerates a fixed three Energy for The Herta, counting up to a maximum of five targets.

: Aloofly Honest - When ally targets attack, inflicts one stack of Interpretation on the hit enemy target. After attacking, for every one target hit by this attack, regenerates a fixed three Energy for The Herta, counting up to a maximum of five targets. Bonus Trace 2 : Message From Beyond the Veil - When entering battle, if the team has no fewer than two characters following the Path of Erudition, increases all allies' Crit Damage by 80%. After attacking, applies one stack of Interpretation to the target that has the highest existing stacks of Interpretation among the hit enemy targets. The Trace 'Aloofly Honest' counts at least three targets when calculating the number of targets hit.

: Message From Beyond the Veil - When entering battle, if the team has no fewer than two characters following the Path of Erudition, increases all allies' Crit Damage by 80%. After attacking, applies one stack of Interpretation to the target that has the highest existing stacks of Interpretation among the hit enemy targets. The Trace 'Aloofly Honest' counts at least three targets when calculating the number of targets hit. Bonus Trace 3: Starved Landscape of Vacua - For every one stack of Interpretation inflicted on enemy targets, The Herta increases her Ultimate's damage multiplier by 1%, stacking up to 99 times.

The Herta Ascension materials

Dream Fridge. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use The Herta Ascension materials to upgrade stats like her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, it looks like you need to get a lot of Dream Fridge and Core-based materials for The Herta to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, the The Herta Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x15 Extinguished Core

x15 Glimmering Core

x15 Squirming Core

x65 Dream Fridge

308,000 Credits

For more details, here's what The Herta Ascension materials you need per level:

The Herta Ascension level The Herta Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x5 Extinguished Core 4,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x10 Extinguished Core 8,000 None Level 40 x6 Glimmering Core, x3 Dream Fridge 16,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x9 Glimmering Core, x7 Dream Fridge 40,000 None Level 60 x6 Squirming Core, x20 Dream Fridge 80,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x9 Squirming Core, x35 Dream Fridge 160,000 None

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon The Herta's official release.

The Herta Trace materials

Rough Sketch. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using The Herta you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing the information, for The Herta it looks like you'll need to use a lot of Rough Sketch and Core-based materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of her abilities, the The Herta Trace Materials you need are:

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x12 Auspice Sliver

x18 Rough Sketch

x41 Extinguished Core

x56 Glimmering Core

x58 Squirming Core

x69 Dynamic Outlining

x139 Exquisite Colored Draft

3 million Credits

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so The Herta's materials could change upon her official release.

The Herta Eidolons

By getting duplicates of The Herta from pulling on her Banner, you will receive her Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, here are all of The Herta's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

Night at Shorefall (E1) : When Herta's Enhanced Skill calculates the number of Interpretation stacks, it additionally counts 30% of the number of Interpretation stacks on the two targets with the highest stacks among the Skill's target and adjacent targets.

: When Herta's Enhanced Skill calculates the number of Interpretation stacks, it additionally counts 30% of the number of Interpretation stacks on the two targets with the highest stacks among the Skill's target and adjacent targets. Wind Through Keyhole (E2) : After an ally attacks, Herta applies one stack of Interpretation to the target that has the highest Interpretation stacks among the hit enemy targets. When an enemy target gets inflicted with Interpretation and if their number of stacks reach 42, The Herta gains one stack of Inspiration. This effect can only trigger once per enemy target.

: After an ally attacks, Herta applies one stack of Interpretation to the target that has the highest Interpretation stacks among the hit enemy targets. When an enemy target gets inflicted with Interpretation and if their number of stacks reach 42, The Herta gains one stack of Inspiration. This effect can only trigger once per enemy target. Door into Summer (E3) : Increases the level of The Herta's Skill and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15.

: Increases the level of The Herta's Skill and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15. The Sixteenth Keys (E4) : The Speed of characters following the Path of Erudition in the team increases by 10%.

: The Speed of characters following the Path of Erudition in the team increases by 10%. Bitter Pill of Truth (E5) : Increases the level of The Herta's Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her basic attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

: Increases the level of The Herta's Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her basic attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10. Sweet Lure of Answer (E6): In the 'Starved Landscape of Vacua' Trace, each stack additionally increases the Ultimate's damage's multiplier by 4%, up to a max additional increase of 396%.

Good luck levelling up The Herta in Honkai Star Rail!