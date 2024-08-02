Honkai Star Rail Skott debate answers

You're forced to debate Skott in Honkai: Star Rail during the 'Growls to Grace' Trailblaze Continuance Mission.

Skott and this question and answer mechanic have appeared in Honkai: Star Rail before, but both Skott and the debate mechanic are slightly different, as Skott can actually be reasoned with if you pick the correct answers, and debating now has Negotiation Strategies.

So to help you show Skott who's boss, we've listed all of the correct Skott debate answers in Honkai: Star Rail below.



Skott debate answer 1

Question: The Alliance and IPC shall never infringe on each other's intellectual property rights.

Answer: Make proposals from the legal perspective.

Don't worry if you get this first question wrong, as you can use the 'Emotional Trigger' Negotiation Strategy to double your points in one of the next rounds, as long as you get the question right.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Skott debate answer 2

Question: If anything goes wrong, you won't be able to pay for it even with your lives!

Answer: The Sky-Faring Commission can pay compensation.

Remember to use your 'Emotional Trigger' Negotiation Strategy here if you got the first question wrong.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Skott debate answer 3

Question: Shouldn't you at least call in a member of the Intelligentsia Guild to be present?

Answer: Try to resolve this according to Xianzhou regulations.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Skott debate answer 4

Question: If I make an exception and allow you to inspect the cargo, it'll spell disaster for me.

Answer: The Xianzhou people are just following their own rules.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

You'll only get this question if you answered some of the previous questions wrong, as answering the first three questions correctly ends the debate when Skott loses all of his debate points.

Beware that a fight starts soon after you win the debate with Skott, so make sure you have the team you want to use as your active party. We recommend you bring at least one Lightning, Wind, or Imaginary attacker with you, as this is what the next enemy is weak against. You could also bring an attacker who implants their weakness, like Firefly or Boothill.

Hope you enjoy the rest of the Xianzhou's Wardance storyline!