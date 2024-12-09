Honkai Star Rail Remembrance Trailblazer materials, kit, and Eidolons

The Remembrance Trailblazer is the Ice version of our dear trash-loving Stelle and Caelus, who is likely to debut in Honkai: Star Rail during version 3.0.

The Trailblazer works differently than other 5-Stars in Honkai: Star Rail, as you unlock their different Paths by clearing story content, with the Remembrance Trailblazer likely unlocking during Amphoreus' main story.

If you want to prepare for when you get them, we've detailed leaks of the Remembrance Trailblazer's Ascension materials and Trace materials so you can level them up to their full potential right away. To understand how you might play them, we've also detailed the Remembrance Trailblazer's kit and Eidolons.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so the Remembrance Trailblazer's materials and kit might change upon their official release.

On this page:

Remembrance Trailblazer kit

The Remembrance Trailblazer is a 5-Star Ice character of The Remembrance path, and keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honeyhunterworld that could change upon their official release, and that all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces, here's a summary of the Remembrance Trailblazer's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Element : Ice.

: Ice. Path : The Remembrance.

: The Remembrance. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Basic Attack : Leave It to Me! - Deals Ice damage equal to 50% of the Remembrance Trailblazer's attack to a single enemy.

: Leave It to Me! - Deals Ice damage equal to 50% of the Remembrance Trailblazer's attack to a single enemy. Skill : I Choose You! - Summons the memosprite Mem. If Mem is already on the field, restores Mem's HP by an amount equal to 30% of Mem's maximum HP, and grants Mem 10% Charge.

: I Choose You! - Summons the memosprite Mem. If Mem is already on the field, restores Mem's HP by an amount equal to 30% of Mem's maximum HP, and grants Mem 10% Charge. Enhanced Skill (Pet) : Baddies! Trouble! - Deals four instances of damage, with each instance dealing Ice Damage equal to 18% of Mem's attack to one random enemy. Finally, deals Ice Damage equal to 45% of Mem's attack to all enemies.

: Baddies! Trouble! - Deals four instances of damage, with each instance dealing Ice Damage equal to 18% of Mem's attack to one random enemy. Finally, deals Ice Damage equal to 45% of Mem's attack to all enemies. Ultimate : Together, Mem! - Summons memosprite Mem. Grants Mem 20% Charge, then enables Mem to deal Ice Damage equal to 120% of Mem's attack to all enemies.

: Together, Mem! - Summons memosprite Mem. Grants Mem 20% Charge, then enables Mem to deal Ice Damage equal to 120% of Mem's attack to all enemies. Image credit: HoYoverse Talent (passive ability) : Almighty Companion - Mem has an initial Speed of 130 and a maximum HP equal to 50% of the Remembrance Trailblazer's maximum HP plus 400. For every six Energy regenerated by all allies in total, Mem gains 1% Charge.

: Almighty Companion - Mem has an initial Speed of 130 and a maximum HP equal to 50% of the Remembrance Trailblazer's maximum HP plus 400. For every six Energy regenerated by all allies in total, Mem gains 1% Charge. Memosprite Talent 1 (Pet) : Go, Mem, Go! - When Mem is summoned, immediately gains 50% Charge.

: Go, Mem, Go! - When Mem is summoned, immediately gains 50% Charge. Memosprite Talent 2 (Pet) : No... Regrets - When Mem disappears, advance the Remembrance Trailblazer's action by 25%.

: No... Regrets - When Mem disappears, advance the Remembrance Trailblazer's action by 25%. Memosprite Talent 3 (Pet) : Lemme! Help You! - Advances the action of one designated ally by 100% and grants Mem's Support, lasting for three turns. For every one instance of damage dealt by the target that has Mem's Support, additionally deals one instance of True Damage equal to 28% of the original damage. When using this ability on this unit, the action advance effect can't trigger.

: Lemme! Help You! - Advances the action of one designated ally by 100% and grants Mem's Support, lasting for three turns. For every one instance of damage dealt by the target that has Mem's Support, additionally deals one instance of True Damage equal to 28% of the original damage. When using this ability on this unit, the action advance effect can't trigger. Technique (overworld ability) : Memories Back as Echoes - Creates a Special Dimension that lasts for 10 seconds. Enemies within the Special Dimension are placed in a Time Stop state, halting all their actions. After entering battle against enemies afflicted with the Time Stop state, delays the action of all enemies by 50%, and then deals True Damage to all enemies equal to 100% of the Remembrance Trailblazer's attack. Only one Dimension Effect created by allies can exist at the same time.

: Memories Back as Echoes - Creates a Special Dimension that lasts for 10 seconds. Enemies within the Special Dimension are placed in a Time Stop state, halting all their actions. After entering battle against enemies afflicted with the Time Stop state, delays the action of all enemies by 50%, and then deals True Damage to all enemies equal to 100% of the Remembrance Trailblazer's attack. Only one Dimension Effect created by allies can exist at the same time. Bonus Trace 1 : Rhapsode's Scepter - When the battle starts, the Remembrance Trailblazer's action advances by 30%. When Mem first enters the field, additionally grants Mem 35% Charge.

: Rhapsode's Scepter - When the battle starts, the Remembrance Trailblazer's action advances by 30%. When Mem first enters the field, additionally grants Mem 35% Charge. Bonus Trace 2 : Petite Parable - When using 'Baddies! Trouble!' Mem immediately gains 5% Charge.

: Petite Parable - When using 'Baddies! Trouble!' Mem immediately gains 5% Charge. Bonus Trace 3: Magnets and Long Chains - When the maximum Energy of the ally target that has Mem's Support exceeds 80, for every 10 excess Energy, additionally increases the multiplier of the True Damage dealt via Mem's Support by 1.5%, up to a maximum increase of 24%.

Remembrance Trailblazer Ascension materials

Enigmatic Ecostella. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use Trailblazer Ascension materials to upgrade stats like their health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

As they're the same across all Paths for the Trailblazer, we know that in total, the the Remembrance Trailblazer Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x12 Thief's Instinct

x13 Usurper's Scheme

x12 Conqueror's Will

x28 Enigmatic Ectostella

246,000 Credits

You can't farm Enigmatic Ectostella. Instead, you earn them by completing story content and climbing Trailblaze Levels.

For more details, here's what the Trailblazer Ascension materials you need per level:

Trailblazer Ascension level Trailblazer Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x4 Thief's Instinct 3,200 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x8 Thief's Instinct 6,400 None Level 40 x5 Usurper's Scheme, x4 Enigmatic Ectostella 12,800 None Level 50 x8 Usurper's Scheme, x6 Enigmatic Ectostella 32,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 60 x5 Conqueror's Will, x8 Enigmatic Ectostella 64,000 None Level 70 x7 Conqueror's Will, x10 Enigmatic Ectostella 128,000 x1 regular Star Pass

Remembrance Trailblazer Trace materials

Seed of Thought. | Image credit: HoYoverse

To get the most out of using the Remembrance Trailblazer you will have to level-up their attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which change with each version of the Trailblazer.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing the information, for the Remembrance Trailblazer, it looks like you'll need to use a lot of Seed of Thought and Thief's Instinct-based materials to fully upgrade their capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of their abilities, the the Remembrance Trailblazer Trace Materials you need are:

x5 Tracks of Destiny

x12 Auspice Sliver

x9 Seed of Thought

x40 Thief's Instinct

x62 Usurper's Scheme

x42 Conqueror's Will

x63 Mana Seedling

x91 Alayawah

2.2 million Credits

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon the Remembrance Trailblazer's official release.

Remembrance Trailblazer Eidolons

By getting Shadow of Remembrance materials, you will unlock the Remembrance Trailblazer's Eidolons, and unlocking Eidolons improves an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, here are all of Remembrance Trailblazer's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

Narrator of the Present (E1) : Ally targets with Mem's Support have their Crit Rate increased by 10%.

: Ally targets with Mem's Support have their Crit Rate increased by 10%. Gleaner of the Past (E2) : When Mem's Ice-Type teammates take action, Mem immediately gains 3% Charge. This effect can trigger a max of three times per turn. The trigger count resets at the start of Mem's turn.

: When Mem's Ice-Type teammates take action, Mem immediately gains 3% Charge. This effect can trigger a max of three times per turn. The trigger count resets at the start of Mem's turn. Chanter of the Future (E3) : Increases the level of the Remembrance Trailblazer's Skill and Talent by two with a maximum upgrade Level of 15, and increases the level of Memosprite's Talent by one with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

: Increases the level of the Remembrance Trailblazer's Skill and Talent by two with a maximum upgrade Level of 15, and increases the level of Memosprite's Talent by one with a maximum upgrade level of 10. Dancer of the Muse (E4) : When an ally target with zero Max Energy actively uses an ability, Mem can also gain 3% Charge, and the multiplier of the True Damage dealt by this target via Mem's Support additionally increases by 6%.

: When an ally target with zero Max Energy actively uses an ability, Mem can also gain 3% Charge, and the multiplier of the True Damage dealt by this target via Mem's Support additionally increases by 6%. Seamster of the Ode (E5) : Increases the level of the Remembrance Trailblazer's Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, increases the level of their basic attack by one with a maximum upgrade level of 10, and increases the level of Memosprite's Skill by one with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

: Increases the level of the Remembrance Trailblazer's Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, increases the level of their basic attack by one with a maximum upgrade level of 10, and increases the level of Memosprite's Skill by one with a maximum upgrade level of 10. Bearer of the Revelation (E6): Ultimate's Crit Rate is set at 100%.

Good luck levelling up the Remembrance Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail!