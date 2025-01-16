You can collect Nymphs around Amphoreus in Honkai: Star Rail to get rewards like Stellar Jade, Ambrosia, and a prophecy hint.

These butterflies like to hide in obscure places in Honkai: Star Rail, but thankfully not quite as obscure as the Origami Birds on Penacony! You can also spend your Memory Shards to get a hint on their locations from the Garmentmaker in each area of Amphoreus, but as you can also spend these at the Janus' Steed store, it's worth keeping hold of them.

To save you time and Memory Shards, we've got a list of all Okhema Nymph locations in Honkai Star Rail below.

Okhema Nymph location 1

The first Nymph in Okhema is on top of a blessing altar on the west side of the market square, on floor F2, up the stairs from Aphrea the tailor shop owner. You can also interact with the altar afterwards to get a Memory Crystal Shard.

Okhema Nymph location 2

You'll find this Nymph hiding in a wicker basket on the east side of the market square, on floor F2, near the blue pathway that leads to the easternmost platform in the main market.

Okhema Nymph location 3

This Nymph is located on the circular architecture on the stairway in the very northern part of the market area of Okhema, on floor F1.

Okhema Nymph location 4

You'll find this Nymph on top of the cinders by the blacksmith's forge in the southeastern side of the market area of Okhema, on floor F1.

Okhema Nymph location 5

This Nymph is on a pillar in the northeastern corridor leading out of the market area of Okhema, on floor F1.

Okhema Nymph location 6

Look inside the southwestern bait trough in the Dromas feeding area of southeastern Okhema, on floor F1, to find this Nymph.

Okhema Nymph location 7

You'll find this Nymph chilling on top of one of the large centurion-like NPCs on the southside of the Dromas area of southeastern Okhema, on floor F1. If looking at the map, it's directly in the middle of two Space Anchor locations.

Okhema Nymph location 8

Go to the southernmost point of the Dromas area of southeastern Okhema to find this Nymph inside a bell on floor F1, near a Space Anchor.

Okhema Nymph location 9

Look at the towels in your room on Okhema, in the southeastern corner of the bathing area, on floor F1, to find this Nymph.

Okhema Nymph location 10

This Nymph is chilling on top of a chair inside the southeastern corridor that connects the bathing area with the rest of Marmoreal Palace, on floor F1, just west of the 'Hall of Respite' Space Anchor.

Okhema Nymph location 11

You'll find this Nymph watching Misa play the organ in the southeastern part of the bathing area in Okhema, on floor F1.

Okhema Nymph location 12

This Nymph is in the fountain in the middle of the bathing area of northern Okhema, on floor F1.

Okhema Nymph location 13

You'll find this Nymph floating above the yellow-coloured bath inside the northwestern Marmoreal Palace area of Okhema, on floor F1. It's just east of the 'Court of Seasons' Space Anchor.

Okhema Nymph location 14

This Nymph is on a cabinet wedged between colourful plushies inside the northwestern Marmoreal Palace area of Okhema, on floor F1, right beside the 'Court of Seasons' Space Anchor.

Okhema Nymph location 15

Take the lift to the very top of the main bathing area to find this Nymph in the Hero's Bath part on floor F2. Go up the big winding ramp and look up to spot the Nymph.

Okhema Nymph location 16

This Nymph is on the southeastern wall in the circular gardens area of northern Okhema, very close to the 'Garden of Life' Space Anchor, on floor F2.

Okhema Nymph location 17

This Nymph is hiding among the flowers by the lilypads near the northwestern edge of the garden area in the northern part of Okhema, on floor F2.

Okhema Nymph location 18

You'll see this Nymph on the Garmentmaker mannequin in the circular garden area of northern Okhema, on floor F2. Just interact with the mannequin to add the Nymph to your collection!

Okhema Nymph location 19

This Nymph is on the circular elevator beside the Garmentmaker in the northern part of the garden area of Okhema, on floor F2 - but you need to select it three times while riding the elevator in order to actually catch the Nymph. This is because it moves up a little every time you select it.

So make sure you're facing the southwestern direction while taking the elevator (it's quicker to ride in the upwards direction), then select the Nymph when you get the "What's this", "Where are you going!" and "Get it!" options.

Okhema Nymph location 20

The final Nymph in Okhema is on a table near the Janus' Steed store in the northern part of Okhema, just southwest of the circular gardens, on floor F1. You need to interact with the Nymph on the table, then the pot near the table, then finally the pot near the bench to collect the Nymph.

Okhema Nymph rewards in Honkai Star Rail

You need to go to the Garmentmaker in the circular gardens area of Okhema to claim your Nymph rewards for this area.

Here's what rewards you get for collecting all 20 Nymphs in Okhema:

60 Stellar Jade

200 Celestial Ambrosia

A prophecy hint

Our hint was "Butterflies know everything" but this might be different for you, depending on what order you collect the Nymphs from in other areas.

Enjoy your rewards!