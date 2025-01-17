Honkai Star Rail Mydei materials, kit, and Eidolons

Mydei is a 5-Star Imaginary character of The Destruction path likely coming to Honkai: Star Rail in version 3.1.

While Mydei will likely be featured as the boosted 5-Star character on his Banner in version 3.1, he will eventually return to Honkai: Star Rail at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to him.

If you want to prepare for him, we've detailed reliable leaks of Mydei's Ascension materials and Trace materials so you can level him up to his full potential right away. To understand how you might play him, we've also detailed what we know about Mydei's kit and Eidolons.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Mydei's materials and kit might change upon his official release.

Mydei's kit

Mydei is a 5-Star Imaginary character of The Destruction path, and keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from hakush.in that could change upon his official release, and that all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces, here's a summary of Mydei's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Element : Imaginary.

: Imaginary. Path : The Destruction.

: The Destruction. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Image credit: HoYoverse Basic Attack : Vow of Voyage - Deals Imaginary damage equal to 25% of Mydei's attack to a single enemy.

: Vow of Voyage - Deals Imaginary damage equal to 25% of Mydei's attack to a single enemy. Skill : Deaths are Legion, Regrets are None - Consumes HP by an amount equal to 50% of Mydei's current HP. Deals Imaginary Damage equal to 45% of Mydei's Max HP to one designated enemy and Imaginary Damage equal to 25% of Mydei's Max HP to adjacent targets. If the current HP is not sufficient, using his Skill reduces Mydei's current HP to one.

: Deaths are Legion, Regrets are None - Consumes HP by an amount equal to 50% of Mydei's current HP. Deals Imaginary Damage equal to 45% of Mydei's Max HP to one designated enemy and Imaginary Damage equal to 25% of Mydei's Max HP to adjacent targets. If the current HP is not sufficient, using his Skill reduces Mydei's current HP to one. Enhanced Skill 1 : Kingslayer Be King - Consumes HP by an amount equal to 35% of Mydei's current HP. Deals Imaginary Damage equal to 50% of Mydei's Max HP to one enemy and Imaginary Damage equal to 30% of Mydei's Max HP to adjacent targets. If the current HP is not sufficient, using his Skill reduces Mydei's current HP to one. This ability will be automatically used.

: Kingslayer Be King - Consumes HP by an amount equal to 35% of Mydei's current HP. Deals Imaginary Damage equal to 50% of Mydei's Max HP to one enemy and Imaginary Damage equal to 30% of Mydei's Max HP to adjacent targets. If the current HP is not sufficient, using his Skill reduces Mydei's current HP to one. This ability will be automatically used. Enhanced Skill 2 : Godslayer Be God - Deals Imaginary Damage equal to 50% of Mydei's Max HP, plus 50% of the tally of HP loss during 'Vendetta'. At the same time, deals Imaginary Damage equal to 30% of Mydei's Max HP, plus 30% of the tally of HP loss during 'Vendetta'. This ability will be automatically used.

: Godslayer Be God - Deals Imaginary Damage equal to 50% of Mydei's Max HP, plus 50% of the tally of HP loss during 'Vendetta'. At the same time, deals Imaginary Damage equal to 30% of Mydei's Max HP, plus 30% of the tally of HP loss during 'Vendetta'. This ability will be automatically used. Ultimate : Throne of Bones - Restores HP equal to 15% of Mydei's Max HP. Deals Imaginary Damage equal to 96% of Mydei's Max HP to one designated enemy and Imaginary Damage equal to 60% of Mydei's Max HP to adjacent targets, with a 100% base chance to Taunt the target and their adjacent targets, lasting for one turn. When using Mydei's Ultimate, if the 'Vendetta' state is active, immediately increases the tally of HP loss by an amount equal to 30% of his current Max HP.

: Throne of Bones - Restores HP equal to 15% of Mydei's Max HP. Deals Imaginary Damage equal to 96% of Mydei's Max HP to one designated enemy and Imaginary Damage equal to 60% of Mydei's Max HP to adjacent targets, with a 100% base chance to Taunt the target and their adjacent targets, lasting for one turn. When using Mydei's Ultimate, if the 'Vendetta' state is active, immediately increases the tally of HP loss by an amount equal to 30% of his current Max HP. Talent (passive ability) : Blood for Blood - When losing HP, Mydei gains Charge at a rate of 100%. When Charge is full, Mydei enters the 'Vendetta' state, restores HP by 15% of his Max HP, and advances his action by 100%. While in 'Vendetta', Mydei becomes immune to Crowd Control debuffs, increases his Max HP by an amount equal to 50% of his current Max HP, maintains zero defence, and massively increases the chance of getting attacked. Also enhances Mydei's Skill, but he can't use his Basic attack. When Mydei's turn starts, he automatically uses his 'Kingslayer Be King' Enhanced Skill. During 'Vendetta', keeps a tally of HP loss. When the tally reaches 180% of Mydei's Max HP, Mydei advances action by 50% and uses 'Godslayer Be God' instead. Then, clears an amount equal to 180% of Mydei's Max HP from the tally of HP loss.

: Blood for Blood - When losing HP, Mydei gains Charge at a rate of 100%. When Charge is full, Mydei enters the 'Vendetta' state, restores HP by 15% of his Max HP, and advances his action by 100%. While in 'Vendetta', Mydei becomes immune to Crowd Control debuffs, increases his Max HP by an amount equal to 50% of his current Max HP, maintains zero defence, and massively increases the chance of getting attacked. Also enhances Mydei's Skill, but he can't use his Basic attack. When Mydei's turn starts, he automatically uses his 'Kingslayer Be King' Enhanced Skill. During 'Vendetta', keeps a tally of HP loss. When the tally reaches 180% of Mydei's Max HP, Mydei advances action by 50% and uses 'Godslayer Be God' instead. Then, clears an amount equal to 180% of Mydei's Max HP from the tally of HP loss. Technique (overworld ability) : Mydei pulls in enemies within a certain area and inflicts Daze on them for 10 seconds. Dazed enemies will not actively attack ally targets. If actively attacking Dazed enemies, when entering battle, Mydei deals Imaginary Damage equal to 80% of his Max HP to all enemies, with a 100% base chance to Taunt the targets, lasting for one turn. Mydei also gains 50% Talent Charge.

: Mydei pulls in enemies within a certain area and inflicts Daze on them for 10 seconds. Dazed enemies will not actively attack ally targets. If actively attacking Dazed enemies, when entering battle, Mydei deals Imaginary Damage equal to 80% of his Max HP to all enemies, with a 100% base chance to Taunt the targets, lasting for one turn. Mydei also gains 50% Talent Charge. Bonus Trace 1 : Bloodied Chiton - When battle starts, if Mydei's Max HP exceeds 5000, for every 100 excess HP, increases his Crit Rate by 1.6%, up to a max increase of 48%.

: Bloodied Chiton - When battle starts, if Mydei's Max HP exceeds 5000, for every 100 excess HP, increases his Crit Rate by 1.6%, up to a max increase of 48%. Bonus Trace 2 : Thirty Tyrants - During 'Vendetta', Mydei's HP loss caused by enemy targets will be counted towards his tally of HP loss at a rate of 250%.

: Thirty Tyrants - During 'Vendetta', Mydei's HP loss caused by enemy targets will be counted towards his tally of HP loss at a rate of 250%. Bonus Trace 3: Earth and Water - During 'Vendetta', when Mydei receives fatal damage, he immediately restores HP equal to 35% of his Max HP and exits the 'Vendetta' state.

Mydei Ascension materials

Harbinger of Strife. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use Mydei Ascension materials to upgrade stats like his health, attack, defence, and Critical hit effectiveness.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, it looks like you need to get a lot of Harbinger of Strife and Fear-Stomped Flesh-based materials for Mydei to fully upgrade his capabilities.

In total, the Mydei Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x15 Fear-Stomped Flesh

x15 Courage-Torn Chest

x15 Glory-Aspersed Torso

x65 Harbinger of Strife

308,000 Credits

For more details, here's what Mydei Ascension materials you need per level:

Mydei Ascension level Mydei Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x5 Fear-Stomped Flesh 4,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x10 Fear-Stomped Flesh 8,000 None Level 40 x6 Courage-Torn Chest, x3 Harbinger of Strife 16,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x9 Courage-Torn Chest, x7 Harbinger of Strife 40,000 None Level 60 x6 Glory-Aspersed Torso, x20 Harbinger of Strife 80,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x9 Glory-Aspersed Torso, x35 Harbinger of Strife 160,000 None

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Mydei's official release.

Mydei Trace materials

Borisin Teeth. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using Mydei you will have to level-up his attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing the information, for Mydei it looks like you'll need to use a lot of Borisin Teeth and Fear-Stomped Flesh-based materials to fully upgrade his capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of his abilities, the Mydei Trace Materials you need are:

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x12 Auspice Sliver

x18 Borisin Teeth

x41 Fear-Stomped Flesh

x56 Courage-Torn Chest

x58 Glory-Aspersed Torso

x69 Lupitoxin Sawteeth

x139 Moon Rage Fang

3 million Credits

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Mydei's materials could change upon his official release.

Mydei Eidolons

By getting duplicates of Mydei from Warping on his Banner, you will receive his Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With beta information sourced from hakush.in, here are all of Mydei's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

Frost Hones Spine of Steel (E1) : During 'Vendetta', the damage dealt by Mydei ignores 12% of enemy targets' defence. And each time healing is received, adds 40% of the healed amount to the tally of Mydei's HP loss.

: During 'Vendetta', the damage dealt by Mydei ignores 12% of enemy targets' defence. And each time healing is received, adds 40% of the healed amount to the tally of Mydei's HP loss. Strife Beholds Cry of Dead (E2) : When using Mydei's Ultimate, additionally increases his restored HP by 10%. If in the 'Vendetta' state, additionally increases the tally of his HP loss by an amount equal to 30% of Mydei's current Max HP.

: When using Mydei's Ultimate, additionally increases his restored HP by 10%. If in the 'Vendetta' state, additionally increases the tally of his HP loss by an amount equal to 30% of Mydei's current Max HP. Honor Exalts Feast of Faith (E3) : Increases the level of Mydei's Skill by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of his Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

: Increases the level of Mydei's Skill by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of his Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10. Siren Jolts the Laconic Lion (E4) : While in 'Vendetta', increases Mydei's Crit Damage by 30% and restores HP by 8% of Mydei's Max HP after receiving attacks from enemy targets.

: While in 'Vendetta', increases Mydei's Crit Damage by 30% and restores HP by 8% of Mydei's Max HP after receiving attacks from enemy targets. War Chisels Flesh of Flame (E5) : Increases the level of Mydei's Ultimate and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15.

: Increases the level of Mydei's Ultimate and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15. Legacy Scales Mound of Blood (E6): When entering battle, Mydei immediately gains the 'Vendetta' state. While the state is active, decreases the upper limit of Mydei's tally of HP loss by 30% and increases Mydei's Max HP by 100%.

Good luck levelling up Mydei in Honkai Star Rail!