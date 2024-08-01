Honkai Star Rail Moze materials, kit, and Eidolons

Moze is a 4-Star Lightning character of The Hunt path likely coming to Honkai: Star Rail in version 2.5.

While Moze will likely be featured as one of the boosted 4-Star characters on either Feixiao or Lingsha's Banner, he will eventually be added to the standard Banner in Honkai: Star Rail after 2.5, and also occasionally feature on future Banners as one of the boosted 4-Stars again.

If you want to prepare for if you get him, we've detailed reliable leaks of Moze's Ascension materials and Trace materials so you can level him up to his full potential right away. To understand how you might play him, we've also detailed what we know about Moze's kit and Eidolons.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Moze's materials and kit might change upon his official release.

Moze's kit

Keeping in mind that all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces, and that this is leaked beta information from honeyhunterworld that could change upon his official release, here's a summary of Moze's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Element : Lightning.

: Lightning. Path : The Hunt.

: The Hunt. Rarity : 4-Star.

: 4-Star. Normal Basic Attack : Hurlthorn - Deals Lightning Damage equal to 50% of Moze's attack to a single enemy.

: Hurlthorn - Deals Lightning Damage equal to 50% of Moze's attack to a single enemy. Image credit: HoYoverse Skill : Fleetwinged Raid - Marks a designated single enemy target as the Prey and deals Lightning Damage equal to 75% of Moze's attack to it. When there are no other characters on the field that are capable of combat, Moze cannot use his Skill and dispels the enemy's Prey state.

: Fleetwinged Raid - Marks a designated single enemy target as the Prey and deals Lightning Damage equal to 75% of Moze's attack to it. When there are no other characters on the field that are capable of combat, Moze cannot use his Skill and dispels the enemy's Prey state. Ultimate : Dash In, Gash Out - Increases the damage Moze deals by 30%, lasting for two turns, and Moze deals Lightning Damage equal to 210% of his attack to a single target enemy.

: Dash In, Gash Out - Increases the damage Moze deals by 30%, lasting for two turns, and Moze deals Lightning Damage equal to 210% of his attack to a single target enemy. Talent (passive ability) : Cascading Featherblade - Moze enters the Departed state while a Prey exists on the field. After allies attack the Prey, Moze deals an additional instance of Lightning Damage equal to 15% of his attack, and he gains one Charge. When Moze's Charge reaches seven points, he consumes all Charges to launch one follow-up attack to the Prey, dealing Lightning Damage equal to 100% of Moze's attack, and dispells the target's Prey state.

: Cascading Featherblade - Moze enters the Departed state while a Prey exists on the field. After allies attack the Prey, Moze deals an additional instance of Lightning Damage equal to 15% of his attack, and he gains one Charge. When Moze's Charge reaches seven points, he consumes all Charges to launch one follow-up attack to the Prey, dealing Lightning Damage equal to 100% of Moze's attack, and dispells the target's Prey state. Technique (overworld ability) : Bated Wings - After using his Technique, Moze gains Stealth for 20 seconds, and while Stealth is active, Moze cannot be detected by enemies. Moze's Action Advances by 50% and the damage he deals is increased by 30% when he enters combat by attacking enemies in Stealth mode, lasting for one turn.

: Bated Wings - After using his Technique, Moze gains Stealth for 20 seconds, and while Stealth is active, Moze cannot be detected by enemies. Moze's Action Advances by 50% and the damage he deals is increased by 30% when he enters combat by attacking enemies in Stealth mode, lasting for one turn. Bonus Trace 1 : Nightfeather - Moze recovers one Skill Point after using a follow-up attack. This effect can be triggered again after one turn.

: Nightfeather - Moze recovers one Skill Point after using a follow-up attack. This effect can be triggered again after one turn. Bonus Trace 2 : Daggerhold - Moze's Action is Advanced Forward by 30% when his Departed status is dispelled, and if Moze's current Charge equals four or more, then his action will be Advanced Forward by 60% instead.

: Daggerhold - Moze's Action is Advanced Forward by 30% when his Departed status is dispelled, and if Moze's current Charge equals four or more, then his action will be Advanced Forward by 60% instead. Bonus Trace 3: Vengewise - When an ally attacks an enemy marked as Prey, increases the Crit Damage dealt by 20%.

Moze Ascension materials

Nail of the Beast Coffin. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use Moze Ascension materials to upgrade stats like his health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, it looks like you need to get a lot of Nail of the Beast Coffin and Artifex-based materials for Moze to fully upgrade his capabilities.

In total, the Moze Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x12 Artifex's Module

x13 Artifex's Cogwheel

x12 Artifex's Gyreheart

x50 Nail of the Beast Coffin

246,000 Credits

For more details, here's what Moze Ascension materials you need per level:

Moze Ascension level Moze Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x4 Artifex's Module 3,200 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x8 Artifex's Module 6,400 None Level 40 x5 Artifex's Cogwheel, x2 Nail of the Beast Coffin 12,800 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x8 Artifex's Cogwheel, x5 Nail of the Beast Coffin 32,000 None Level 60 x5 Artifex's Gyreheart, x15 Nail of the Beast Coffin 64,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x7 Artifex's Gyreheart, x28 Nail of the Beast Coffin 128,000 None

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Moze's official release.

Moze Trace materials

Meteoric Bullet. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using Moze you will have to level-up his attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing the information, for Moze it looks like you'll need to use a lot of Meteoric Bullet and Artifex-based materials to fully upgrade his capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of his abilities, the Moze Trace Materials you need are:

x5 Tracks of Destiny

x12 New Echo of War material

x12 Meteoric Bullet

x28 Artifex's Module

x42 Artifex's Cogwheel

x42 Artifex's Gyreheart

x54 Destined Expiration

x105 Countertemporal Shot

2.4 million Credits

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Moze's materials could change upon his official release.

Moze Eidolons

By getting duplicates of Moze from Warping on Banners with him in it, you will receive his Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, here are all of Moze's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

Oathkeeper (E1) : When Moze deals damage with his Ultimate, it is considered a follow-up attack, and increases the follow-up attack damage taken by the enemy marked as Prey by 25%.

: When Moze deals damage with his Ultimate, it is considered a follow-up attack, and increases the follow-up attack damage taken by the enemy marked as Prey by 25%. Wrathbearer (E2) : After entering battle, Moze regenerates 20 Energy, and for every time the additional damage from his Talent is triggered, Moze regenerates three Energy.

: After entering battle, Moze regenerates 20 Energy, and for every time the additional damage from his Talent is triggered, Moze regenerates three Energy. Deathchaser (E3) : Increases the level of Moze's Ultimate and Talent by two, with a maximum Upgrade Level of 15.

: Increases the level of Moze's Ultimate and Talent by two, with a maximum Upgrade Level of 15. Heathprowler (E4) : The Crit Damage boost effect of the Vengewise increases by an additional 20%.

: The Crit Damage boost effect of the Vengewise increases by an additional 20%. Truthbender (E5) : Increases the level of Moze's Skill by two with a maximum Upgrade Level of 15, and increases the level of his basic attack by one, with a maximum Upgrade Level of 10.

: Increases the level of Moze's Skill by two with a maximum Upgrade Level of 15, and increases the level of his basic attack by one, with a maximum Upgrade Level of 10. Faithbinder (E6): After using his Ultimate to attack an enemy, Moze immediately launches the follow-up attack from his Talent against this target. If the target is defeated before this follow-up attack is used, then the follow-up attack is instead used against a single random enemy.

Good luck levelling up Moze in Honkai Star Rail!