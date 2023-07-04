Honkai Star Rail Kafka materials, kit, and Eidolons

Kafka is a 5-Star Lightning character of The Nihility path coming soon to Honkai: Star Rail.

While Kafka will likely be featured as a boosted 5-Star character on one of the next Banners in version 1.2, she will eventually return to Honkai Star Rail at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for if you do Warp for her successfully, we've listed leaks of Kafka's Ascension materials and Trace materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Kafka's kit and Eidolon perks.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Version 1.1 Trailer - "Galactic Roaming" | Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Kafka's kit

Kafka is a 5-Star Lightning character of The Nihility path, so will be best at providing DoT (damage over time) and lowering enemies' toughness bars, in addition to working well with other characters who produce DoT effects.

All of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld for helping fill in some of the gaps, here's a summary of Kafka's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Element : Lightning.

: Lightning. Path : The Nihility.

: The Nihility. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Basic Attack : Midnight Tumult (deals Lightning damage equal to 50% of Kafka's attack stat to a single enemy).

: Midnight Tumult (deals Lightning damage equal to 50% of Kafka's attack stat to a single enemy). Skill : Caressing Moonlight (deals Lightning damage equal to 50% of Kafka's attack stat to a single enemy and Lightning damage equal to 30% of Kafka's attack stat to adjacent enemies. If the target enemy is already affected by DoTs, these DoT effects immediately damage them for 60% of the DoT's original damage).

: Caressing Moonlight (deals Lightning damage equal to 50% of Kafka's attack stat to a single enemy and Lightning damage equal to 30% of Kafka's attack stat to adjacent enemies. If the target enemy is already affected by DoTs, these DoT effects immediately damage them for 60% of the DoT's original damage). Ultimate : Twilight Trill (deals Lightning damage equal to 48% of Kafka's attack stat to all enemies, with a 100% chance to Shock enemies and they immediately take damage equal to 72% of the DoT. Shock lasts for two turns, and while enemies are Shocked, they receive Lightning damage equal to 95% of Kafka's attack stat at the beginning of each turn).

: Twilight Trill (deals Lightning damage equal to 48% of Kafka's attack stat to all enemies, with a 100% chance to Shock enemies and they immediately take damage equal to 72% of the DoT. Shock lasts for two turns, and while enemies are Shocked, they receive Lightning damage equal to 95% of Kafka's attack stat at the beginning of each turn). Talent (passive ability) : Gentle but Cruel (after an ally Basic attacks an enemy, Kafka immediately launches one follow-up attack and deals Lightning damage equal to 60% of her attack stat to that enemy, with a 100% chance of increasing the DoT damage received by the enemy by 15% for two turns. This effect can only be triggered one time per turn).

: Gentle but Cruel (after an ally Basic attacks an enemy, Kafka immediately launches one follow-up attack and deals Lightning damage equal to 60% of her attack stat to that enemy, with a 100% chance of increasing the DoT damage received by the enemy by 15% for two turns. This effect can only be triggered one time per turn). Technique (overworld ability) : Mercy Is Not Forgiveness (immediately attacks the enemy and deals Lightning damage equal to 50% of Kafka's attack stat to all enemies. Each enemy also has a 100% chance to become Shocked for three turns. While enemies are Shocked, they receive Lightning damage equal to 50% of Kafka's attack stat at the beginning of each turn).

: Mercy Is Not Forgiveness (immediately attacks the enemy and deals Lightning damage equal to 50% of Kafka's attack stat to all enemies. Each enemy also has a 100% chance to become Shocked for three turns. While enemies are Shocked, they receive Lightning damage equal to 50% of Kafka's attack stat at the beginning of each turn). Bonus Trace 1 : Torture (when DoTs immediately deal damage to enemies due to Kafka's Skill or Ultimate, their damage multiplier is increased by 24% of Kafka's Break Effect, up to a max of 24%).

: Torture (when DoTs immediately deal damage to enemies due to Kafka's Skill or Ultimate, their damage multiplier is increased by 24% of Kafka's Break Effect, up to a max of 24%). Bonus Trace 2 : Plunder (if an enemy is defeated while Shocked, Kafka additionally regenerates 5 Energy).

: Plunder (if an enemy is defeated while Shocked, Kafka additionally regenerates 5 Energy). Bonus Trace 3: Thorns (Kafka's Talent has a 20% increased base chance to increase the DoT that enemies receive, and her Ultimate has a 20% increased base chance to Shock enemies).

Honkai Star Rail Kafka Ascension materials

Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff.

You need to use Kafka Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, it looks like you'll need to get a lot of Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff and Thief's Instinct based materials for Kafka to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, the Kafka Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x15 Thief's Instinct

x15 Usurper's Scheme

x15 Conqueror’s Will

x65 Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff

308,000 Credits

For more details, here's what Kafka Ascension materials you need per level:

Kafka Ascension level Kafka Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x5 Thief's Instinct 4,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x10 Thief's Instinct 8,000 None Level 40 x6 Conqueror’s Will, x3 Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff 16,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x9 Conqueror’s Will, x7 Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff 40,000 None Level 60 x6 Usurper's Scheme, x20 Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff 80,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x35 Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff, x9 Conqueror's Will 160,000 None

Honkai Star Rail Kafka Trace materials

Obsidian of Obsession.

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using Kafka you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing the information, for Kafka it looks like you’ll need to use a lot of Obsidian and Thief's Instinct based materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of her abilities, the Kafka Trace Materials you need are:

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x12 new boss drop material

x18 Obsidian of Dread

x41 Thief's Instinct

x56 Conqueror’s Will

x58 Usurper's Scheme

x69 Obsidian of Desolation

x139 Obsidian of Obsession

3 million Credits

Version 1.2 and Kafka are coming soon, so make sure to redeem those new codes for Stellar Jade if you want her, or Luocha before version 1.1 ends - and check him out on our regularly updated tier list. For everything else, we have pages on the next Banner, Ministry of Education quiz answers, how to get more Star Rail Passes, Stagnant Shadows, and an English voice actors list.

Honkai Star Rail Kafka Eidolons

By getting duplicates of Kafka from Warping on Banners, you will receive her Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Here are all of Kafka's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

Da Capo (E1) : Instead of immediately receiving damage from Shock when Kafka uses her Ultimate, enemies will now immediately receive damage from all currently applied DoT sources.

: Instead of immediately receiving damage from Shock when Kafka uses her Ultimate, enemies will now immediately receive damage from all currently applied DoT sources. Fortississimo (E2) : Weakness Break Efficiency boosted by 50%.

: Weakness Break Efficiency boosted by 50%. Capriccio (E3) : Increases the level of Kafka's Skill by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15, and increases her Basic attack by one with a maximum upgrade Level of 10.

: Increases the level of Kafka's Skill by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15, and increases her Basic attack by one with a maximum upgrade Level of 10. Recitativo (E4) : The duration of the increased DoT caused by Kafka's Talent is extended by one turn. This effect can stack up to two times.

: The duration of the increased DoT caused by Kafka's Talent is extended by one turn. This effect can stack up to two times. Doloroso (E5) : Increases the level of Kafka's Ultimate and Talent by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15 for both.

: Increases the level of Kafka's Ultimate and Talent by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15 for both. Leggiero (E6): Kafka's Ultimate increases the damage multiplier of Shock damage dealt to enemies by 130% and extends the duration of Shock by one turn.

Good luck levelling up Kafka in Honkai Star Rail!