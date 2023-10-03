Honkai Star Rail Jingliu materials, kit, and Eidolons

Jingliu is a 5-Star Ice character of The Destruction path coming to Honkai: Star Rail in version 1.4.

While Jingliu will be featured as the boosted 5-Star character on her Gentle Eclipse of the Moon Banner in version 1.4, she will eventually return to Honaki: Star Rail at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for if you do Warp for her successfully, we've detailed reliable leaks of Jingliu's Ascension materials and Trace materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Jingliu's kit and Eidolons.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information from, so Jingliu's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

Version 1.4 Trailer - "Jolted Awake From a Winter Dream" | Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Jingliu's kit

Jingliu is a 5-Star Ice character of The Destruction path and is best at providing both single-target and multi-target damage, while paired with characters who have high HP, or with a healer who can heal allies consistently.

All of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces.

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from Project Yatta that could change upon her official release, here's a summary of Jingliu's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Element : Ice.

: Ice. Path : The Destruction.

: The Destruction. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Basic Attack : Lucent Moonglow (deals Ice damage equal to 50% of Jingliu's attack to a single enemy).

: Lucent Moonglow (deals Ice damage equal to 50% of Jingliu's attack to a single enemy). Image credit: HoYoverse Single Target Skill : Transcendent Flash (Deals Ice damage equal to 100% of Jingliu's attack to a single enemy and obtains one stack of Syzygy).

: Transcendent Flash (Deals Ice damage equal to 100% of Jingliu's attack to a single enemy and obtains one stack of Syzygy). Blast Skill : Moon On Glacial River (Deals Ice damage equal to 125% of Jingliu's attack to a single enemy, and deals Ice damage equal to 62% of Jingliu's attack to adjacent enemies, consuming one stack of Syzygy. Using this ability does not consume Skill Points).

: Moon On Glacial River (Deals Ice damage equal to 125% of Jingliu's attack to a single enemy, and deals Ice damage equal to 62% of Jingliu's attack to adjacent enemies, consuming one stack of Syzygy. Using this ability does not consume Skill Points). Ultimate : Florephemeral Dreamflux (Deals Ice damage equal to 180% of Jingliu's attack to a single enemy, and deals Ice damage equal to 90% of Jingliu's attack to any adjacent enemies. Jingliu gains one stack of Syzygy after the attack ends).

: Florephemeral Dreamflux (Deals Ice damage equal to 180% of Jingliu's attack to a single enemy, and deals Ice damage equal to 90% of Jingliu's attack to any adjacent enemies. Jingliu gains one stack of Syzygy after the attack ends). Talent (passive ability) : Crescent Transmigration (When Jingliu has two stacks of Syzygy, she enters the Spectral Transmigration state, her Action Advances by 100%, and her Crit Rate increases by 40%. Jingliu then gains and can only use 'Moon On Glacial River'. When Jingliu uses an attack in the Spectral Transmigration state, she consumes HP from all other allies equal to 4% of their respective Max HP, but this cannot reduce allies' HP to lower than one point. Jingliu's attack also increases based on 540% of the total HP consumed from all allies in this instance, capped at 90% of her base attack, until the current attack ends. Syzygy can stack up to three times. When Syzygy stacks become 0, Jingliu exits the Spectral Transmigration state).

: Crescent Transmigration (When Jingliu has two stacks of Syzygy, she enters the Spectral Transmigration state, her Action Advances by 100%, and her Crit Rate increases by 40%. Jingliu then gains and can only use 'Moon On Glacial River'. When Jingliu uses an attack in the Spectral Transmigration state, she consumes HP from all other allies equal to 4% of their respective Max HP, but this cannot reduce allies' HP to lower than one point. Jingliu's attack also increases based on 540% of the total HP consumed from all allies in this instance, capped at 90% of her base attack, until the current attack ends. Syzygy can stack up to three times. When Syzygy stacks become 0, Jingliu exits the Spectral Transmigration state). Technique (overworld ability) : Shine of Truth (Creates a dimension around Jingliu that lasts for 20 seconds, freezing all enemies in the dimension. After entering combat with enemies in the dimension, Jingliu immediately regenerates 15 Energy and obtains one stack of Syzygy, with a 100% base chance to Freeze enemy targets for one turn, meaning they can't take action, and receive additional damage equal to 80% of Jingliu's ATK at the start of every turn. Only one dimension created by allies can exist at the same time).

: Shine of Truth (Creates a dimension around Jingliu that lasts for 20 seconds, freezing all enemies in the dimension. After entering combat with enemies in the dimension, Jingliu immediately regenerates 15 Energy and obtains one stack of Syzygy, with a 100% base chance to Freeze enemy targets for one turn, meaning they can't take action, and receive additional damage equal to 80% of Jingliu's ATK at the start of every turn. Only one dimension created by allies can exist at the same time). Bonus Trace 1 : Deathrealm (Increases Effect Resistance by 35% while in the Spectral Transmigration state).

: Deathrealm (Increases Effect Resistance by 35% while in the Spectral Transmigration state). Bonus Trace 2 : Sword Champion (Jingliu's next action is Advanced Forward by 10% after using Transcendent Flash).

: Sword Champion (Jingliu's next action is Advanced Forward by 10% after using Transcendent Flash). Bonus Trace 3: Frost Wraith (Increases Ultimate damage by 20% while in the Spectral Transmigration state).

Honkai Star Rail Jingliu Ascension materials

Gelid Chitin. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use Jingliu Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, it looks like you need to get a lot of Gelid Chitin and Immortal based materials for Jingliu to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, the Jingliu Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x15 Immortal Scionette

x15 Immortal Aeroblossom

x15 Immortal Lumintwig

x65 Gelid Chitin

308,000 Credits

For more details, here's what Jingliu Ascension materials you need per level:

Jingliu Ascension level Jingliu Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x5 Immortal Scionette 4,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x10 Immortal Scionette 8,000 None Level 40 x6 Immortal Aeroblossom, x3 Gelid Chitin 16,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x9 Immortal Aeroblossom, x7 Gelid Chitin 40,000 None Level 60 x6 Immortal Lumintwig, x20 Gelid Chitin 80,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x9 Immortal Lumintwig, x35 Gelid Chitin 160,000 None

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Jingliu's official release.

Honkai Star Rail Jingliu Trace materials

Worldbreaker Blade. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using Jingliu you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing the information, for Jingliu it looks like you'll need to use a lot of Safeguard of Blade and Immortal based materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of her abilities, the Jingliu Trace Materials you need are:

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x12 Regret of Infinite Ochema

x18 Shattered Blade

x41 Immortal Scionette

x56 Immortal Aeroblossom

x58 Immortal Lumintwig

x69 Lifeless Blade

x139 Worldbreaker Blade

3 million Credits

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Jingliu's materials could change upon her official release.

Honkai Star Rail Jingliu Eidolons

By getting duplicates of Jingliu from Warping on Banners, you will receive her Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, here are all of Jingliu's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

Moon Crashes Tianguan Gate (E1) : When using her Ultimate or enhanced Skill, Jingliu's Crit Damage increases by 24% for one turn. If only one enemy target is attacked, the damage originally intended for adjacent targets is also calculated against the current target, dealing Ice damage equal to 100% of the damage the adjacent targets would have received.

: When using her Ultimate or enhanced Skill, Jingliu's Crit Damage increases by 24% for one turn. If only one enemy target is attacked, the damage originally intended for adjacent targets is also calculated against the current target, dealing Ice damage equal to 100% of the damage the adjacent targets would have received. Crescent Shadows Qixing Dipper (E2) : After using her Ultimate, increases the damage of Jingliu's next enhanced Skill by 80%.

: After using her Ultimate, increases the damage of Jingliu's next enhanced Skill by 80%. Halfmoon Gapes Mercurial Haze (E3) : Increases the level of Jingliu's Ultimate and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15.

: Increases the level of Jingliu's Ultimate and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15. Lunarlance Shines Skyward Dome (E4) : While in the Spectral Transmigration state, Jingliu's increased attack obtained from consuming allies' HP is increased by 90% of the total HP that has been consumed from the entire team. The cap for attack increased in this way also increases by 30%.

: While in the Spectral Transmigration state, Jingliu's increased attack obtained from consuming allies' HP is increased by 90% of the total HP that has been consumed from the entire team. The cap for attack increased in this way also increases by 30%. Night Shades Astral Radiance (E5) : Increases the level of Jingliu's Skill by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

: Increases the level of Jingliu's Skill by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10. Eclipse Hollows Corporeal Husk (E6): When Jingliu enters the Spectral Transmigration state, she obtains one stack of Syzygy. While in this state, her Crit Damage also increases by 50%.

Good luck levelling up Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail!