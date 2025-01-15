How to get and use Wishful Resin in Honkai Star Rail

Wishful Resin is an item that lets you choose up to two custom sub stats (Subsidiary Stats) for your Relics in Honkai: Star Rail.

As of version 3.0 in Honkai: Star Rail, we can say goodbye to groaning over wasting precious Self-Modeling Resins on Relics that end up with trash sub stats thanks to Wishful Resin! And if you have a bunch of 5-Star Level 15 Relics lying around, you can reroll for better sub stat upgrades too, thanks to the new Variable Dice item also introduced in version 3.0.

To help you get your ideal Relics as soon as possible, we've got a complete guide on Wishful Resin below, including how to get Wishful Resin, and how to use Wishful Resin.

What is Wishful Resin?

Wishful Resin is a consumable item that you use with a Self-Modeling Resin to pick up to two sub stats (Subsidiary Stats) when making a custom Relic. It was added to Honkai: Star Rail during its big 3.0 patch.

Previously, all sub stats were randomised in the game, even when using a Self-Modeling Resin to pick a main stat for your Relic. With up to two sub stats now selectable with Wishful Resin, you can spend less time (and Trailblaze Power/Fuel) farming for good Relics.

You can also guard against a bad Relic upgrade after using Wishful Resin with the new Variable Dice item that lets you reroll 5-Star Level 15 Relic sub stat enhancements, to try and get a better spread.

How to get Wishful Resin in Honkai Star Rail

Here are all of the ways you can get Wishful Resin in Honkai: Star Rail:

Unlock on the free and premium tracks of the battle pass (Nameless Honor)

Convert your Relic Remains into Wishful Resin

Convert your Self-Modeling Resins into Wishful Resin

Complete in-game content (like Genesis Chronicles on Amphoreus)

Buy Herta Contracts

The most consistent way of getting Wishful Resin is claiming them from the battle pass. You can get one Wishful Resin on the free track of the battle pass each patch, and one Wishful Resin on the premium track each patch.

As for in-game content, we know that you can get one for composing one Saga on the Genesis Chronicles feature in Amphoreus. Basically, just play through the story and you'll unlock this near the end of Amphoreus' first Trailblaze Mission.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Here's more information on the other methods of getting Wishful Resin in Honkai: Star Rail:

Convert Relic Remains

You can get Wishful Resin by going to the 'Material Synthesis' tab of the 'Synthesize' menu. From here, you can convert 800 Relic Remains to get one Wishful Resin, but there is a cap of getting two Wishful Resins this way per month.

You can get Relic Remains from battle pass rewards, taking part in limited-time events, and by Salvaging your 5-Star Relics - just remember to pick Relic Remains as what you get when salvaging these Relics! Otherwise, you'll get Lost Gold Fragments instead.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Convert Self-Modeling Resins

You can also get Wishful Resin by converting your Self-Modeling Resins from the 'Material Synthesis' tab of the 'Synthesize' menu. This is done at a rate of 1:1, so you get one Wishful Resin for Every Self-Modeling Resin your convert. However, there is a cap of getting three Wishful Resins this way per month.

You can get Self-Modeling Resin from battle pass rewards, taking part in limited-time events, and by spending your Jade Feather currency at the 'Jokes Come True' tab of the 'Priceless Jewels' shop. You can access this shop in the Memory of Chaos, Pure Fiction, and Apocalyptic Shadow game modes, which are also the modes you need to challenge to get Jade Feathers.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Herta Contracts

You can find Herta Contract bundles in the 'Contracts Shop' tab of the 'Store' menu. From here, you can spend your premium Oneiric Shards currency to pick Wishful Resin from a selection of items in the following Contracts:

Strategic Support - costs 720 Oneiric Shards

- costs 720 Oneiric Shards Strategic Cooperation - costs 2680 Oneiric Shards

You can pick up to two Wishful Resins from Strategic Support, and up to six Wishful Resins from Strategic Cooperation. Or, you can mix-and-match Wishful Resin with other items in these bundles, including Self-Modeling Resin.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

How to use Wishful Resin in Honkai Star Rail

To use Wishful Resin in Honkai: Star Rail, first go to the 'Relic Crafting' tab of the 'Synthesize' menu and select the Body, Feet, Sphere, or Link Rope Relic piece from one of the available Relic sets. Then, select the 'Customized Synthesis' option, pick your main stat by using a Self-Modeling Resin, and choose up to two sub stats for that Relic piece.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Here's what is costs to customise your Relic's sub stats in Honkai: Star Rail:

One custom Sub Stat - x1 Wishful Resin and x1 Self-Modeling Resin

- x1 Wishful Resin and x1 Self-Modeling Resin Two custom Sub Stats - x4 Wishful Resin and x1 Self-Modeling Resin

You can't pick sub stats past this limit of two. The other sub stats are randomized like normal.

Remember, you can only use Wishful Resin on the Body, Feet, Sphere, and Link Rope Relic types. This means that you can't customise the sub stats on Hands or Head Relics, most likely because you need a Self-Modeling Resin to use Wishful Resin, and it's easier to get good Hands and Head Relic sub stats while farming, thanks to their set main stats (Attack for Hands, HP for Head).

Lastly, keep in mind that when using Self-Modeling Resins and Wishful Resins to customize Relics, the chance of materializing three or four sub stats will be the same as the current Relic being customized.

Best of luck making your custom Relics!