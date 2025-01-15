How to get and use Variable Dice in Honkai Star Rail

Variable Dice is an item that lets you reroll the sub stat (Subsidiary Stat) upgrades for your 5-Star Level 15 Relics in Honkai: Star Rail.

This means that as of version 3.0 in Honkai: Star Rail, we can now have another go at improving Relics that might have upgraded unnecessary sub stats while levelling them up. I know I'll be using it to try and get rid of all those defence upgrades that like to ruin my Crit Rate and Crit Damage needs…

To get the sub stats that you want on a Relic in the first place, you can now also choose up to two custom sub stats while making a Relic, thanks to the new Wishful Resin item also introduced in version 3.0.

To help you get your ideal Relics as soon as possible, we've got a complete guide on Variable Dice below, including how to get Variable Dice, and how to use Variable Dice.

What is Variable Dice?

Variable Dice is a consumable item that you use to reroll the sub stat upgrades of 5-Star Level 15 Relics in Honkai: Star Rail with. You're not rerolling what these stats are, just how they were upgraded on their way to Level 15.

Variable Dice was added to Honkai: Star Rail during its big 3.0 patch, along with Wishful Resin, an item that you can use to select custom Relic sub stats.

How to get Variable Dice in Honkai Star Rail

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Here are all of the ways you can get Variable Dice in Honkai: Star Rail:

Claim free rewards

Convert your Self-Modeling Resins into Variable Dice

Unlock on the premium track of the battle pass (Nameless Honor)

Variable Dice is a lot harder to get than Wishful Resin and Self-Modeling Resin, but you can get one consistently every patch by purchasing the premium track of the battle pass. Past this, you're relying on free rewards (like Mem's Gift from version 3.0), or converting a lot of Self-Modeling Resin.

Convert Self-Modeling Resins

You can get Variable Dice by converting your Self-Modeling Resins from the 'Material Synthesis' tab of the 'Synthesize' menu. This is done at a rate of 3:1, so you get one Variable Dice for every three Self-Modeling Resin you use. Unlike Wishful Resin, there is no monthly cap on converting your Self-Modeling Resin into Variable Dice - probably because it's so pricey!

You can get Self-Modeling Resin from battle pass rewards, taking part in limited-time events, and by spending your Jade Feather currency at the 'Jokes Come True' tab of the 'Priceless Jewels' shop. You can access this shop in the Memory of Chaos, Pure Fiction, and Apocalyptic Shadow game modes, and these are also the modes you need to challenge to get Jade Feathers.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

How to use Variable Dice in Honkai Star Rail

To use Variable Dice in Honkai: Star Rail, you can either select a Relic from the 'Relics' tab of your inventory, or from the 'Relics' tab of a character, then select the 'Reroll' option in the bottom right hand corner of the screen. Select 'Reroll' again from the next menu, confirm your choice, then watch your sub stat upgrades change!

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

You can choose whether to keep the original, or switch to the new stat upgrades after using a Variable Dice, but the Variable Dice will be used even if you decide to keep the original stat upgrades.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Another thing worth noting is that if the Relic already has three sub stats before getting enhanced, then the new stat obtained after three levels of enhancement will be the only one rerolled. Past this, it's very important to remember that Variable Dice can't change the existing sub stats that are already on your Relic. So don't go wasting one in the hopes of rerolling the stat types themselves! It's just Relic sub stat upgrades that Variable Dice can change.

All the best with your Relic upgrade rerolls in Honkai: Star Rail!