The Spirithief is a mischievous creature on Amphoreus that stands in the way of claiming chest rewards in Honkai: Star Rail.

They appear after you try to open certain chests, then float away with your spoils. To get the chest back, you need to use the power to rewind time in Honkai: Star Rail, then talk to the Spirithief about their very rude stealing habits.

It can be a little confusing as to how this works at the beginning of your Amphoreus journey, so to help get your rewards back as soon as possible, we've got a quick explainer on how to catch a Spirithief in Honkai: Star Rail below.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to catch a Spirithief in Honkai Star Rail

First, Stand by the huge Coin of Whimsy that the Spirithief leaves behind after stealing a chest, then follow the purple line to see where the Spirithief currently is to trigger the option to rewind time.

Then, to catch the Spirithief in Honkai: Star Rail, you have to hold down the button that rewinds time on Amphoreus, then release the button when the arrow in the middle of the circle reaches a green portion, then immediately go back to holding down the button to rewind time again.

Repeat this every time the arrow reaches a green part of the circle, until the Spirithief is rewound all the way back to you.

The button to rewind time in Honkai: Star Rail is Spacebar on PC, L2 on PS5, and you need to hold down the hourglass symbol on mobile devices.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Once you've caught the Spirithief, you get to chat with it for a bit, and depending on your responses, the creature either relinquishes the chest right away, or you have to battle it and its minions first before it finally leaves you and the chest alone.

If you do say something to upset the Spirithief and end up fighting it, pay attention to the instructions that appear by the Spirithief, as they tell you what type of attack you have to use on them to lower their health. This usually alternates between a Basic, Skill, and Ultimate move - but they have to be attacking moves you use on the Spirithief, not a support ability, and not a move that only damages the minions surrounding the Spiritthief.

Enjoy your hard-earned rewards!