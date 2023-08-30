Honkai Star Rail Fu Xuan materials, kit, and Eidolons

Fu Xuan is a 5-Star Quantum character of The Preservation path coming to Honkai: Star Rail in Phase 2 of version 1.3.

While Fu Xuan will be featured as the boosted 5-Star character on this next Banner, she will eventually return to Honaki: Star Rail at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for if you do Warp for her successfully, we've listed leaks of Fu Xuan's Ascension materials and Trace materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Fu Xuan's kit and Eidolons.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information from, so Fu Xuan's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

Honkai Star Rail Fu Xuan's kit

Fu Xuan is a 5-Star Quantum character of The Preservation path and is best at providing damage mitigation shields and a little healing for your team.

All of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces.

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honeyhunterworld that could change upon her official release, here's a summary of Fu Xuan's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Image credit: HoYoverse

Element : Quantum.

: Quantum. Path : The Preservation.

: The Preservation. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Basic Attack : Nova Burst (deals Quantum damage equal to 25% of Fu Xuan's Max HP to a single enemy).

: Nova Burst (deals Quantum damage equal to 25% of Fu Xuan's Max HP to a single enemy). Skill : Known by Stars, Shown by Hearts (Activates Matrix of Prescience, via which other team members Distribute 65% of the damage they receive to Fu Xuan for three turns - before this damage is mitigated by any Shields. While affected by Matrix of Prescience, all team members gain the Knowledge effect, increasing their respective Max HP by 3% of Fu Xuan's Max HP, and increases Crit Rate by 6%. When Fu Xuan is knocked down, the Matrix of Prescience is dispelled).

: Known by Stars, Shown by Hearts (Activates Matrix of Prescience, via which other team members Distribute 65% of the damage they receive to Fu Xuan for three turns - before this damage is mitigated by any Shields. While affected by Matrix of Prescience, all team members gain the Knowledge effect, increasing their respective Max HP by 3% of Fu Xuan's Max HP, and increases Crit Rate by 6%. When Fu Xuan is knocked down, the Matrix of Prescience is dispelled). Ultimate : Woes of Many Morphed to One (Deals Quantum damage equal to 60% of Fu Xuan's Max HP to all enemies and obtains one trigger count for the HP Restore effect granted by Fu Xuan's Talent).

: Woes of Many Morphed to One (Deals Quantum damage equal to 60% of Fu Xuan's Max HP to all enemies and obtains one trigger count for the HP Restore effect granted by Fu Xuan's Talent). Talent (passive ability) : Bleak Breeds Bliss (While Fu Xuan is still active in battle, Misfortune Avoidance is applied to the entire team. While affected by Misfortune Avoidance allies take 10% less damage. HP Restore is triggered for Fu Xuan when her HP falls to 50% or less of her Max HP. This effect restores her HP by 80% of the amount of HP she is currently missing. This effect cannot be triggered if Fu Xuan receives a killing blow. This effect possesses one trigger count by default, and can have a maximum of two trigger counts).

: Bleak Breeds Bliss (While Fu Xuan is still active in battle, Misfortune Avoidance is applied to the entire team. While affected by Misfortune Avoidance allies take 10% less damage. HP Restore is triggered for Fu Xuan when her HP falls to 50% or less of her Max HP. This effect restores her HP by 80% of the amount of HP she is currently missing. This effect cannot be triggered if Fu Xuan receives a killing blow. This effect possesses one trigger count by default, and can have a maximum of two trigger counts). Technique (overworld ability) : Of Fortune Comes Fate (All team members receive a Barrier, lasting for 20 seconds. This Barrier can block all enemy attacks, and the team will not enter battle when attacked. When entering battle with the Barrier active, Fu Xuan automatically activates Matrix of Prescience at the start, which lasts for two turns).

: Of Fortune Comes Fate (All team members receive a Barrier, lasting for 20 seconds. This Barrier can block all enemy attacks, and the team will not enter battle when attacked. When entering battle with the Barrier active, Fu Xuan automatically activates Matrix of Prescience at the start, which lasts for two turns). Bonus Trace 1 : Taiyi, the Macrocosmic (When Matrix of Prescience is active, Fu Xuan regenerates 20 extra Energy when she uses her Skill).

: Taiyi, the Macrocosmic (When Matrix of Prescience is active, Fu Xuan regenerates 20 extra Energy when she uses her Skill). Bonus Trace 2 : Dunjia, the Metamystic (When Fu Xuan's Ultimate is used, she heals all other allies by an amount equal to 5% of her Max HP plus 133.).

: Dunjia, the Metamystic (When Fu Xuan's Ultimate is used, she heals all other allies by an amount equal to 5% of her Max HP plus 133.). Bonus Trace 3: Liuren, the Sexagenary (If a target enemy applies Crowd Control debuffs to allies while the Matrix of Prescience is active, all allies resist all Crowd Control debuffs applied by the enemy target during the current action. This effect can only be triggered once. When Matrix of Prescience is activated again, the number of times this effect can be triggered will reset).

Honkai Star Rail Fu Xuan Ascension materials

Artifex's Module. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use Fu Xuan Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, it looks like you need to get a lot of Nail of the Ape and Artifex's Module based materials for Fu Xuan to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, the Fu Xuan Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x15 Artifex's Module

x15 Artifex's Cogwheel

x15 Artifex's Gyreheart

x65 Nail of the Ape

308,000 Credits

For more details, here's what Fu Xuan Ascension materials you need per level:

Fu Xuan Ascension level Fu Xuan Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x5 Artifex's Module 4,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x10 Artifex's Module 8,000 None Level 40 x6 Artifex's Gyreheart, x3 Nail of the Ape 16,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x9 Artifex's Gyreheart, x7 Nail of the Ape 40,000 None Level 60 x6 Artifex's Cogwheel, x20 Nail of the Ape 80,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x35 Nail of the Ape, x9 Conqueror's Will 160,000 None

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Fu Xuan's official release.

Honkai Star Rail Fu Xuan Trace materials

Safeguard of Amber. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using Fu Xuan you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing the information, for Fu Xuan it looks like you'll need to use a lot of Safeguard of Amber and Artifex's Module based materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of her abilities, the Fu Xuan Trace Materials you need are:

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x12 Regret of Infinite Ochema

x18 Endurance of Bronze

x41 Artifex's Module

x56 Artifex's Gyreheart

x58 Artifex's Cogwheel

x69 Oath of Steel

x139 Safeguard of Amber

3 million Credits

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Fu Xuan's materials could change upon her official release.

Honkai Star Rail Fu Xuan Eidolons

By getting duplicates of Fu Xuan from Warping on Banners, you will receive her Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, here are all of Fu Xuan's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

Dominus Pacis (E1) : All units with the Knowledge effect increase their Crit Damage by 30%.

: All units with the Knowledge effect increase their Crit Damage by 30%. Optimus Felix (E2) : If any team member is struck by a killing blow while Matrix of Prescience is active, then all allies who were struck by a killing blow during this action will not be knocked down, and 70% of their Max HP is immediately restored. This effect can trigger one time per battle.

: If any team member is struck by a killing blow while Matrix of Prescience is active, then all allies who were struck by a killing blow during this action will not be knocked down, and 70% of their Max HP is immediately restored. This effect can trigger one time per battle. Apex Nexus (E3) : Increases the level of Fu Xuan's Skill and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15.

: Increases the level of Fu Xuan's Skill and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15. Fortuna Stellaris (E4) : Fu Xuan regenerates 5 Energy when other allies under Matrix of Prescience are attacked.

: Fu Xuan regenerates 5 Energy when other allies under Matrix of Prescience are attacked. Arbiter Primus (E5) : Increases the level of Fu Xuan's Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

: Increases the level of Fu Xuan's Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10. Omnia Vita (E6): Once Matrix of Prescience is activated, it keeps a tally of the total HP lost by all team members in the current battle. Fu Xuan's Ultimate damage increases by 200% of this tally of HP loss. This tally is also capped at 120% of Fu Xuan's Max HP and the tally value will reset and re-accumulate after Fu Xuan's Ultimate is used.

Good luck levelling up Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail!