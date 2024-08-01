Honkai Star Rail Feixiao materials, kit, and Eidolons

Feixiao is a 5-Star Wind character of The Hunt path likely coming to Honkai: Star Rail in version 2.5.

While Feixiao will likely be featured as the boosted 5-Star character on her Banner in version 2.5, she will eventually return to Honkai: Star Rail at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for her, we've detailed reliable leaks of Feixiao's Ascension materials and Trace materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Feixiao's kit and Eidolons.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Feixiao's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

Feixiao's kit

Keeping in mind that all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces, and that this is leaked beta information from honeyhunterworld that could change upon her official release, here's a summary of Feixiao's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Element : Wind.

: Wind. Path : The Hunt.

: The Hunt. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Basic Attack : Boltsunder - Feixiao deals Wind Damage equal to 50% of her attack to a single target enemy.

: Boltsunder - Feixiao deals Wind Damage equal to 50% of her attack to a single target enemy. Skill : Waraxe - Feixiao deals Wind Damage equal to 120% of her attack to a single target enemy, then Advances Forward her next action by 5%.

: Waraxe - Feixiao deals Wind Damage equal to 120% of her attack to a single target enemy, then Advances Forward her next action by 5%. Image credit: HoYoverse Ultimate : Terrasplit - Deals Wind Damage equal to 504% - 10008% of Feixiao's attack to a single enemy, reducing its Toughness regardless of Weakness Type. If the target is not Weakness Broken, Feixiao's Weakness Break Efficiency increases by 100%. During the attack, Feixiao first launches Boltsunder Blitz or Waraxe Skyward multiple times, until Flying Aureus is depleted. After that, she launches the final hit, and for every point of Flying Aureus consumed, Feixiao deals Wind damage equal to 6% of Feixiao's attack to the target. If the target is Weakness Broken, the damage multiplier increases by 9%, and from hit six onward, if the target's HP is 0, Feixiao reserves the remaining Flying Aureus and launches the final hit immediately.

: Terrasplit - Deals Wind Damage equal to 504% - 10008% of Feixiao's attack to a single enemy, reducing its Toughness regardless of Weakness Type. Ultimate : Boltsunder Blitz - Deals Wind Damage equal to 45% of Feixiao's attack to a single enemy. If the target enemy is Weakness Broken, the damage multiplier increases by 24%.

: Boltsunder Blitz - Deals Wind Damage equal to 45% of Feixiao's attack to a single enemy. If the target enemy is Weakness Broken, the damage multiplier increases by 24%. Ultimate : Waraxe Skyward - Deals Wind Damage equal to 45% of Feixiao's attack to a single enemy. If the target enemy is not Weakness Broken, the damage multiplier increases by 24%.

: Waraxe Skyward - Deals Wind Damage equal to 45% of Feixiao's attack to a single enemy. If the target enemy is not Weakness Broken, the damage multiplier increases by 24%. Talent (passive ability) : Thunderhunt - Feixiao's Ultimate can be activated when Flying Aureus reaches six points, up to 12 points. Feixiao gains one point of Flying Aureus for every two attacks used by allies, but attacks from Feixiao's Ultimate are not counted. After other teammates use an attack, Feixiao launches follow-up attacks against the primary target, dealing Wind Damage equal to 100% of Feixiao's attack. If no primary targets are available to attack, Fexiao attacks a single random enemy instead. This effect can only trigger one time per turn and the trigger count is reset at the start of Feixiao's turn.

: Thunderhunt - Feixiao's Ultimate can be activated when Flying Aureus reaches six points, up to 12 points. Feixiao gains one point of Flying Aureus for every two attacks used by allies, but attacks from Feixiao's Ultimate are not counted. After other teammates use an attack, Feixiao launches follow-up attacks against the primary target, dealing Wind Damage equal to 100% of Feixiao's attack. If no primary targets are available to attack, Fexiao attacks a single random enemy instead. This effect can only trigger one time per turn and the trigger count is reset at the start of Feixiao's turn. Technique (overworld ability) : Stormborn - Feixiao enters the Onrush state, lasting for 20 seconds. While in the Onrush state, Feixiao pulls in enemies within a certain range, increases her speed by 25%, and receives one point of Flying Aureus after entering battle. Active attacks in the Onrush state will strike all pulled enemies and enter combat. After entering battle, Feixiao deals Wind Damage equal to 200% of her attack to all enemies at the start of each wave. This damage is guaranteed to Crit. When more than one enemy is pulled in, increase the multiplier of the damage by 100% for each additional enemy pulled in, up to an increase of 1000%.

: Stormborn - Feixiao enters the Onrush state, lasting for 20 seconds. While in the Onrush state, Feixiao pulls in enemies within a certain range, increases her speed by 25%, and receives one point of Flying Aureus after entering battle. Active attacks in the Onrush state will strike all pulled enemies and enter combat. After entering battle, Feixiao deals Wind Damage equal to 200% of her attack to all enemies at the start of each wave. This damage is guaranteed to Crit. When more than one enemy is pulled in, increase the multiplier of the damage by 100% for each additional enemy pulled in, up to an increase of 1000%. Bonus Trace 1 : Heavenpath - Feixiao receives four points of Flying Aureus at the start of battle, and if there are no teammates active in battle on the field at the start of a turn, she receives one point of Flying Aureus.

: Heavenpath - Feixiao receives four points of Flying Aureus at the start of battle, and if there are no teammates active in battle on the field at the start of a turn, she receives one point of Flying Aureus. Bonus Trace 2 : Formshift - When dealing damage to enemy targets when using Feixiao's Ultimate, it is considered launching a follow-up attack.

: Formshift - When dealing damage to enemy targets when using Feixiao's Ultimate, it is considered launching a follow-up attack. Bonus Trace 3: Boltcatch - Feixiao's follow-up attack Crit Damage increases by 60%.

Feixiao Ascension materials

A Glass of the Besotted Era. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use Feixiao Ascension materials to upgrade stats like her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, it looks like you need to get a lot of A Glass of the Besotted Era and Artifex-based materials for Feixiao to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, the Feixiao Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x15 Artifex’s Module

x15 Artifex’s Cogwheel

x15 Artifex’s Gyreheart

x65 A Glass of the Besotted Era

308,000 Credits

For more details, here's what Feixiao Ascension materials you need per level:

Feixiao Ascension level Feixiao Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x5 Artifex’s Module 4,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x10 Artifex’s Module 8,000 None Level 40 x6 Artifex’s Cogwheel, x3 A Glass of the Besotted Era 16,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x9 Artifex’s Cogwheel, x7 A Glass of the Besotted Era 40,000 None Level 60 x6 Artifex’s Gyreheart, x20 A Glass of the Besotted Era 80,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x9 Artifex’s Gyreheart, x35 A Glass of the Besotted Era 160,000 None

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Feixiao's official release.

Feixiao Trace materials

Meteoric Bullet. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using Feixiao you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing the information, for Feixiao it looks like you'll need to use a lot of Meteoric Bullet and Artifex-based materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of her abilities, the Feixiao Trace Materials you need are:

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x12 Regret of Infinite Ochema

x18 Meteoric Bullet

x41 Artifex’s Module

x56 Artifex’s Cogwheel

x58 Artifex’s Gyreheart

x69 Destined Expiration

x139 Countertemporal Shot

3 million Credits

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Feixiao's materials could change upon her official release.

Feixiao Eidolons

By getting duplicates of Feixiao from pulling on her Banner, you will receive her Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, here are all of Feixiao's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

Skyward I Quell (E1) : When using her Ultimate, for each point of Flying Aureus consumed, the final hit additionally deals Wind Damage equal to 30% of Feixiao's attack to a random enemy.

: When using her Ultimate, for each point of Flying Aureus consumed, the final hit additionally deals Wind Damage equal to 30% of Feixiao's attack to a random enemy. Moonward I Wish (E2) : For her Talent's effect, the attack count required to gain Flying Aureus reduces by one count.

: For her Talent's effect, the attack count required to gain Flying Aureus reduces by one count. Starward I Bode (E3) : Increases the level of Feixiao's Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her basic attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

: Increases the level of Feixiao's Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her basic attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10. Stormward I Hear (E4) : When Feixiao's basic attack or Skill deals damage to the enemy target, it is considered a follow-up attack.

: When Feixiao's basic attack or Skill deals damage to the enemy target, it is considered a follow-up attack. Heavenward I Leap (E5) : Increases the level of Feixiao's Skill and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15.

: Increases the level of Feixiao's Skill and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15. Homeward I Near (E6): Increases Feixiao's follow-up attacks' Wind Resistance Penetration by 20%, and increases the damage multiplier of her Talent's follow-up attack by 360%, with this damage considered Ultimate Damage.

Good luck levelling up Feixiao in Honkai Star Rail!