Honkai Star Rail Dr Ratio materials, kit, and Eidolons

Dr Ratio is a 5-Star Imaginary character of The Hunt path likely coming to Honkai: Star Rail in version 1.6.

While Dr Ratio will likely be featured as the boosted 5-Star character on his Banner in version 1.6, he will eventually return to Honaki: Star Rail at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to him.

If you want to prepare for if you Warp for him successfully, we've detailed reliable leaks of Dr Ratio's Ascension materials and Trace materials so you can level him up to his full potential right away. To understand how you might play him, we've also detailed what we know about Dr Ratio's kit and Eidolons.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Dr Ratio's materials and kit might change upon his official release.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Version 1.5 Trailer - "The Crepuscule Zone" | Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Dr Ratio's kit

Dr Ratio is a 5-Star Imaginary character of The Hunt path who scales off attack and is best used as an attacker against debuffed enemies.

All of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces.

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from Project Yatta that could change upon his official release, here's a summary of Dr Ratio's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Element : Imaginary.

: Imaginary. Path : The Hunt.

: The Hunt. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Image credit: HoYoverse Basic Attack : Mind is Might (Deals Imaginary damage equal to 50% of Dr Ratio's attack to a single enemy).

: Mind is Might (Deals Imaginary damage equal to 50% of Dr Ratio's attack to a single enemy). Skill : Intellectual Midwifery (Triggers one of Dr Ratio's random Talent effects one time. Every debuff the target enemy has triggers additional Talent effects once per debuff, up to a maximum of four times. Additionally, Dr Ratio deals Imaginary damage worth 75% of his attack to the target enemy).

: Intellectual Midwifery (Triggers one of Dr Ratio's random Talent effects one time. Every debuff the target enemy has triggers additional Talent effects once per debuff, up to a maximum of four times. Additionally, Dr Ratio deals Imaginary damage worth 75% of his attack to the target enemy). Ultimate : Syllogistic Paradox (Dr Ratio deals Imaginary damage equal to 144% of his attack to a single enemy target and applies Wiseman's Folly. When other party members attack a target affected by Wiseman's Folly, Dr Ratio has a 30% fixed chance to launch a follow-up attack against this target due to his Talent, and Wiseman's Folly can be triggered a maximum of two times. After Dr Ratio uses his Ultimate, the trigger count for his follow-up attack is refreshed. Wiseman's Folly only affects the most recent target of Dr Ratio's Ultimate).

: Syllogistic Paradox (Dr Ratio deals Imaginary damage equal to 144% of his attack to a single enemy target and applies Wiseman's Folly. When other party members attack a target affected by Wiseman's Folly, Dr Ratio has a 30% fixed chance to launch a follow-up attack against this target due to his Talent, and Wiseman's Folly can be triggered a maximum of two times. After Dr Ratio uses his Ultimate, the trigger count for his follow-up attack is refreshed. Wiseman's Folly only affects the most recent target of Dr Ratio's Ultimate). Talent (passive ability) : Cogito, Ergo Sum (Dr Ratio randomly gains one of the following buffs that lasts for three turns: Attack increases by 6% stacking up to 3 times. Crit Rate increases by 2% stacking up to 3 times. Crit Damage increases by 6% stacking up to 3 times. Speed increases by 2.5% stacking up to 3 times. If Dr Ratio uses an attack that doesn't defeat an enemy, he launches a follow-up attack against that enemy. If they are defeated, he launches a follow-up attack on a random enemy target instead. Both versions of the follow-up attack deal Imaginary damage equal to 160% of Dr Ratio's attack. This effect can only be triggered once per attack).

: Cogito, Ergo Sum (Dr Ratio randomly gains one of the following buffs that lasts for three turns: Technique (overworld ability) : Mold of Idolatry (Dr Ratio creates a special dimension that Taunts nearby enemies, which lasts 10 seconds. After entering battle with enemies in the dimension there is a 100% base chance to inflict a 15% Speed Reduction on enemies for two turns. Only one dimension created by allies can exist at the same time).

: Mold of Idolatry (Dr Ratio creates a special dimension that Taunts nearby enemies, which lasts 10 seconds. After entering battle with enemies in the dimension there is a 100% base chance to inflict a 15% Speed Reduction on enemies for two turns. Only one dimension created by allies can exist at the same time). Bonus Trace 1 : Summation (When allies other than Dr Ratio attack an enemy affected by Wiseman's Folly, the trigger rate of his Talent's follow-up attacks increases by 8% for every debuff on the target, up to a maximum of 40%).

: Summation (When allies other than Dr Ratio attack an enemy affected by Wiseman's Folly, the trigger rate of his Talent's follow-up attacks increases by 8% for every debuff on the target, up to a maximum of 40%). Bonus Trace 2 : Inference (When Dr Ratio's attacks an enemy with his Skill there is a 100% base chance to reduce the target enemy's Effect Resistance by 10% for two turns).

: Inference (When Dr Ratio's attacks an enemy with his Skill there is a 100% base chance to reduce the target enemy's Effect Resistance by 10% for two turns). Bonus Trace 3: Deduction (All allies deal 10% more damage to debuffed enemies when Dr Ratio is on the field).

Honkai Star Rail Dr Ratio Ascension materials

Suppressing Edict. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use Dr Ratio Ascension materials to upgrade stats like his health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, it looks like you need to get a lot of Suppressing Edict and Thief's Instinct-based materials for Dr Ratio to fully upgrade his capabilities.

In total, the Dr Ratio Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x15 Thief's Instinct

x15 Usurper's Scheme

x15 Conqueror's Will

x65 Suppressing Edict

308,000 Credits

For more details, here's what Dr Ratio Ascension materials you need per level:

Dr Ratio Ascension level Dr Ratio Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x5 Thief's Instinct 4,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x10 Thief's Instinct 8,000 None Level 40 x6 Conqueror's Will, x3 Suppressing Edict 16,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x9 Conqueror's Will, x7 Suppressing Edict 40,000 None Level 60 x6 Usurper's Scheme, x20 Suppressing Edict 80,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x35 Suppressing Edict, x9 Conqueror's Will 160,000 None

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Dr Ratio's official release.

Honkai Star Rail Dr Ratio Trace materials

Arrow of the Starchaser. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using Dr Ratio you will have to level-up his attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing the information, for Dr Ratio it looks like you'll need to use a lot of Thief's Instinct and Arrow-based materials to fully upgrade his capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of his abilities, the Dr Ratio Trace Materials you need are:

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x12 Past Grievances of the Planet-Boring Disaster

x18 Arrow of the Beast Hunter

x41 Thief's Instinct

x56 Usurper's Scheme

x58 Conqueror's Will

x69 Arrow of the Demon Slayer

x139 Arrow of the Starchaser

3 million Credits

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Dr Ratio's materials could change upon his official release.

Version 1.5 with Huohuo and Argenti are here! Make sure to redeem those new codes for Stellar Jade if you want them or future characters Ruan Mei and Dr Ratio - and check all characters out on our regularly updated tier list. For everything else, we have pages on the next Banner, Ministry of Education quiz answers, how to get more Star Rail Passes, Stagnant Shadows, and an English voice actors list.

Honkai Star Rail Dr Ratio Eidolons

By getting duplicates of Dr Ratio from Warping on his Banner, you will receive his Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With beta information sourced from Project Yatta, here are all of Dr Ratio's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

The Calamity of Arrogance (E1) : Dr Ratio gains buffs equal to that provided by his Talent at the start of battle, and he receives two stacks for each type of buff. Additionally, Dr Ratio's Talent buff stacks increase by two, and its duration increases by one turn.

: Dr Ratio gains buffs equal to that provided by his Talent at the start of battle, and he receives two stacks for each type of buff. Additionally, Dr Ratio's Talent buff stacks increase by two, and its duration increases by one turn. Know Thyself (E3) : Increases the level of Dr Ratio's Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of his Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

: Increases the level of Dr Ratio's Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of his Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10. With Ignorance Comes Folly (E4) : Dr Ratio gains three additional Energy each time he receives a buff from using his Skill.

: Dr Ratio gains three additional Energy each time he receives a buff from using his Skill. Adrift in Vastness (E5) : Increases the level of Dr Ratio's Skill and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15.

: Increases the level of Dr Ratio's Skill and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15. The Truth Eternal (E6): The trigger effect for Wiseman's Folly is increased by one, and the damage dealt by Dr Ratio's Talent follow-up attack triggered by Wiseman's Folly increases by 50%.

Good luck levelling up Dr Ratio in Honkai Star Rail!