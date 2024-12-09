Honkai Star Rail Aglaea materials, kit, and Eidolons

Aglaea is a 5-Star Lightning character of The Remembrance path likely coming to Honkai: Star Rail in version 3.0.

While Aglaea will likely be featured as the boosted 5-Star character on her Banner in version 3.0, she will eventually return to Honkai: Star Rail at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for her, we've detailed reliable leaks of Aglaea's Ascension materials and Trace materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Aglaea's kit and Eidolons.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Aglaea's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

Aglaea's kit

Aglaea is a 5-Star Lightning character of The Remembrance path, and keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honeyhunterworld that could change upon her official release, and that all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces, here's a summary of Aglaea's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Element : Lightning.

: Lightning. Path : The Remembrance.

: The Remembrance. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Basic Attack : Thorned Nectar - Deals Lightning Damage equal to 50% of Aglaea's attack to a single enemy.

: Thorned Nectar - Deals Lightning Damage equal to 50% of Aglaea's attack to a single enemy. Enhanced Basic Attack (Pet) : Slash by a Thousandfold Kiss - Aglaea and Garmentmaker launch a joint attack on the target, dealing Lightning Damage to the target by an amount equal to 110% of Aglaea's attack and 110% of Garmentmaker's attack. And respectively deals Lightning Damage to the adjacent targets by an amount equal to 44% of Aglaea's attack and 44% of Garmentmaker's attack.

: Slash by a Thousandfold Kiss - Aglaea and Garmentmaker launch a joint attack on the target, dealing Lightning Damage to the target by an amount equal to 110% of Aglaea's attack and 110% of Garmentmaker's attack. And respectively deals Lightning Damage to the adjacent targets by an amount equal to 44% of Aglaea's attack and 44% of Garmentmaker's attack. Skill : Rise, Exalted Renown - Restores HP to Garmentmaker by 25% of its maximum HP. If Garmentmaker is absent, summons the memosprite Garmentmaker and this unit immediately takes action.

: Rise, Exalted Renown - Restores HP to Garmentmaker by 25% of its maximum HP. If Garmentmaker is absent, summons the memosprite Garmentmaker and this unit immediately takes action. Enhanced Skill (Pet) : Thorned Snare - Deals Lightning Damage equal to 55% attack to one enemy, and Lightning Damage equal to 33% attack to adjacent enemies.

: Thorned Snare - Deals Lightning Damage equal to 55% attack to one enemy, and Lightning Damage equal to 33% attack to adjacent enemies. Image credit: HoYoverse Ultimate : Dance, Destined Weaveress - Summons the memosprite Garmentmaker. If Garmentmaker is already on the field, then restores its HP to max. Aglaea enters the 'Supreme Stance' state and immediately takes action. In this state, Aglaea gains the Speed boost stacks from Garmentmaker's Memosprite talent, with each stack increasing her Speed by 10%. Her basic attack is also enhanced, but she can't use her Skill. Garmentmaker is immune to Crowd Control debuffs. A countdown appears on the Action Order, with its own Speed set at 100. When the countdown starts, Garmentmaker self-destructs. When Garmentmaker disappears, Aglaea's Supreme Stance is dispelled.

: Dance, Destined Weaveress - Summons the memosprite Garmentmaker. If Garmentmaker is already on the field, then restores its HP to max. Aglaea enters the 'Supreme Stance' state and immediately takes action. In this state, Aglaea gains the Speed boost stacks from Garmentmaker's Memosprite talent, with each stack increasing her Speed by 10%. Her basic attack is also enhanced, but she can't use her Skill. Garmentmaker is immune to Crowd Control debuffs. A countdown appears on the Action Order, with its own Speed set at 100. When the countdown starts, Garmentmaker self-destructs. When Garmentmaker disappears, Aglaea's Supreme Stance is dispelled. Talent (passive ability) : Rosy-Fingered - The memosprite Garmentmaker has an initial Speed of 40 and a maximum HP equal to 44% of Aglaea's maximum HP plus 180. While Garmentmaker is on the field, Aglaea's attacks inflict the target with the Seam Stitch stat. Steam Stitch only takes effect on the most recently inflicted target.

: Rosy-Fingered - The memosprite Garmentmaker has an initial Speed of 40 and a maximum HP equal to 44% of Aglaea's maximum HP plus 180. While Garmentmaker is on the field, Aglaea's attacks inflict the target with the Seam Stitch stat. Steam Stitch only takes effect on the most recently inflicted target. Memosprite Talent 1 (Pet) : A Body Brewed by Tears - After attacking an enemy afflicted with Seam Stitch, increases this unit's Speed by 48, stacking up to six times.

: A Body Brewed by Tears - After attacking an enemy afflicted with Seam Stitch, increases this unit's Speed by 48, stacking up to six times. Memosprite Talent 2 (Pet) : The Speeding Summer - When Garmentmaker is summoned, immediately advances this unit's action by 100%.

: The Speeding Summer - When Garmentmaker is summoned, immediately advances this unit's action by 100%. Memosprite Talent 3 (Pet) : Bloom of Drying Grass - When Garmentmaker disappears, regenerates 20 Energy for Aglaea.

: Bloom of Drying Grass - When Garmentmaker disappears, regenerates 20 Energy for Aglaea. Technique (overworld ability) : Stellar Ripper - Aglaea summons the memosprite Garmentmaker and launches a forward joint attack. After entering battle, Aglaea deals Lightning Damage equal to 100% of her attack to all enemy targets and randomly inflicts the 'Seam Stitch' state.

: Stellar Ripper - Aglaea summons the memosprite Garmentmaker and launches a forward joint attack. After entering battle, Aglaea deals Lightning Damage equal to 100% of her attack to all enemy targets and randomly inflicts the 'Seam Stitch' state. Bonus Trace 1 : The Myopic's Doom - While in Supreme Stance, increases the attack of Aglaea and Garmentmaker by an amount equal to 720% of Aglaea's Speed plus 360% of Garmentmaker's Speed.

: The Myopic's Doom - While in Supreme Stance, increases the attack of Aglaea and Garmentmaker by an amount equal to 720% of Aglaea's Speed plus 360% of Garmentmaker's Speed. Bonus Trace 2 : Last Thread of Fate - When Garmentmaker disappears, up to one stack of the Speed Boost from the Memosprite Talent can be retained. When Garmentmaker is summoned again, gains the corresponding number of Speed Boost stacks.

: Last Thread of Fate - When Garmentmaker disappears, up to one stack of the Speed Boost from the Memosprite Talent can be retained. When Garmentmaker is summoned again, gains the corresponding number of Speed Boost stacks. Bonus Trace 3: The Speeding Sol - When using the Skill, or when entering combat, increases the damage dealt by Garmentmaker by 30%, lasting for five turns. While Aglaea is in Supreme Stance, Garmentmaker will keep this Damage Boost effect.

Aglaea Ascension materials

Nail of the Beast Coffin. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use Aglaea Ascension materials to upgrade stats like her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, it looks like you need to get a lot of Nail of the Beast Coffin and Fear-Stomped Flesh-based materials for Aglaea to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, the Aglaea Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x15 Fear-Stomped Flesh

x15 Courage-Torn Chest

x15 Glory-Aspersed Torso

x65 Nail of the Beast Coffin

308,000 Credits

For more details, here's what Aglaea Ascension materials you need per level:

Aglaea Ascension level Aglaea Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x5 Fear-Stomped Flesh 4,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x10 Fear-Stomped Flesh 8,000 None Level 40 x6 Courage-Torn Chest, x3 Nail of the Beast Coffin 16,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x9 Courage-Torn Chest, x7 Nail of the Beast Coffin 40,000 None Level 60 x6 Glory-Aspersed Torso, x20 Nail of the Beast Coffin 80,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x9 Glory-Aspersed Torso, x35 Nail of the Beast Coffin 160,000 None

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Aglaea's official release.

Aglaea Trace materials

Seed of Thought. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using Aglaea you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing the information, for Aglaea it looks like you'll need to use a lot of Seed of Thought and Fear-Stomped Flesh-based materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of her abilities, the Aglaea Trace Materials you need are:

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x12 Auspice Sliver

x18 Seed of Thought

x59 Fear-Stomped Flesh

x82 Courage-Torn Chest

x58 Glory-Aspersed Torso

x82 Mana Seedling

x123 Alayawah

2.7 million Credits

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Aglaea's materials could change upon her official release.

Aglaea Eidolons

By getting duplicates of Aglaea from pulling on her Banner, you will receive her Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, here are all of Aglaea's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

Drift at the Whim of Venus (E1) : When Aglaea or Garmentmaker takes consecutive actions, the damage dealt ignores 25% of the target's defense. This effect stacks up to two times and lasts until any unit, other than Aglaea or Garmentmaker, actively uses an ability.

: When Aglaea or Garmentmaker takes consecutive actions, the damage dealt ignores 25% of the target's defense. This effect stacks up to two times and lasts until any unit, other than Aglaea or Garmentmaker, actively uses an ability. Sail on the Raft of Eyelids (E2) : The Speed Boost effect from the Memosprite Talent has its maximum stack limit increased by one. After Aglaea uses an attack, Garmentmaker can also gain the Speed Boost effect from the Memosprite Talent.

: The Speed Boost effect from the Memosprite Talent has its maximum stack limit increased by one. After Aglaea uses an attack, Garmentmaker can also gain the Speed Boost effect from the Memosprite Talent. Door into Summer (E3) : Increases the level of Aglaea's Skill by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, increases the level of her basic attack by one with a maximum upgrade level of 10, and increases the level of Memosprite's Talent by one with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

: Increases the level of Aglaea's Skill by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, increases the level of her basic attack by one with a maximum upgrade level of 10, and increases the level of Memosprite's Talent by one with a maximum upgrade level of 10. Flicker Below the Surface of Marble (E4) : An enemy afflicted with Seam Stitch takes 8% increased damage. After Aglaea's or Garmentmaker's attack hits this target, additionally regenerates 20 Energy.

: An enemy afflicted with Seam Stitch takes 8% increased damage. After Aglaea's or Garmentmaker's attack hits this target, additionally regenerates 20 Energy. Weave Under the Shroud of Woe (E5) : Increases the level of Aglaea's Ultimate and Talent by two with a maximum upgrade Level of 15, and increases the level of Memosprite's Skill by one with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

: Increases the level of Aglaea's Ultimate and Talent by two with a maximum upgrade Level of 15, and increases the level of Memosprite's Skill by one with a maximum upgrade level of 10. Fluctuate in the Tapestry of Fates (E6): While Aglaea is in Supreme Stance, she and Garmentmaker have their Lightning Resistance Penetration increased by 20%. When Aglaea or Garmentmaker gains an 'action advance' effect, the multiplier of the damage dealt by the next use of 'Slash by a Thousandfold Kiss' additionally increases by an amount equal to 0.4% of their respective Speed.

Good luck levelling up Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail!