Honkai Star Rail 3.1 release date, 3.1 Banner and event details

The Honkai: Star Rail 3.1 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the latest patch, titled Light Slips the Gate, Shadow Greets the Throne.

In the first update since Amphoreus' release in Honkai: Star Rail, we're getting a new Trailblaze Mission in a brand new Amphoreus area, a new Divergent Universe mode, two new Planar Ornament sets - and more!

Below, you can find out more about these updates, the exact 3.1 release date and time, who the new characters are, and what the 3.1 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming patch.

Honkai Star Rail 3.1 release date and time

Honkai Star Rail 3.1 releases on Wednesday 26th February. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule and release at 3am (GMT). Due to time zone differences, 3.1 actually releases in the United States on Tuesday 25th February at 10pm (ET).

For other time zones, the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 release date and time is:

West Coast US : Tuesday 25th February, 7pm (PT)

: Tuesday 25th February, 7pm (PT) Central US : Tuesday 25th February, 9pm (CT)

: Tuesday 25th February, 9pm (CT) East Coast US : Tuesday 25th February, 10pm (ET)

: Tuesday 25th February, 10pm (ET) Japan : Wednesday 26th February, 12pm (JST)

: Wednesday 26th February, 12pm (JST) Australia : Wednesday 26th February, 2pm (AET)

: Wednesday 26th February, 2pm (AET) UK : Wednesday 26th February, 3am (GMT)

: Wednesday 26th February, 3am (GMT) Europe: Wednesday 26th February, 4am (CET)

Image credit: HoYoverse

Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Banners

There are two new playable characters making their debut in the version 3.1 Banners: Tribbie and Mydei.

Phase 1 of the 3.1 Banner schedule begins with Tribbie and Yunli, with Tribbie a new 5-Star Quantum attacker of The Harmony path on her Back to Fons et Origo Banner, and Yunli a returning 5-Star Physical attacker of The Destruction path on her Earth Hurled, Ether Curled Banner.

The boosted 4-Star characters on these Phase 1 Banners are:

Lynx (Quantum, The Abundance)

Hook (Fire, The Destruction)

Guinaifen (Fire, The Nihility)

These version 3.1 Phase 1 Banners start on Wednesday 26th February and are expected to end on Wednesday 19th March.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In Phase 2 of version 3.1 we then have the debut of Mydei and a rerun of Huohuo, with Mydei a new 5-Star Imaginary attacker of The Destruction path on his Fiery Lionheart Banner, and Huohuo a returning 5-Star Wind attacker of The Abundance path on her Bloom in Gloom Banner.

The boosted 4-Star characters on these Phase 2 Banners are:

Arlan (Electric, The Destruction)

Xueyi (Quantum, The Destruction)

Natasha (Physical, The Abundance)

These version 3.1 Phase 2 Banners are expected to run from Wednesday 19th March and should end on Tuesday 8th April.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In summary, all of the new and returning 5-Star characters you can Warp on during 3.1 are:

Tribbie (Back to Fons et Origo Banner - Phase 1) : New 5-Star Quantum character of The Harmony path.

: New 5-Star Quantum character of The Harmony path. Yunli (Earth Hurled, Ether Curled Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Physical character of The Destruction path.

: Returning 5-Star Physical character of The Destruction path. Mydei (Fiery Lionheart Banner - Phase 2) : New 5-Star Imaginary character of The Destruction path.

: New 5-Star Imaginary character of The Destruction path. Huohuo (Bloom in Gloom Banner - Phase 2): Returning 5-Star Wind character of The Abundance path.

In addition to these new characters, we're getting two new 5-Star Light Cones in 3.1's Brilliant Fixation Banner. The 5-Star 'If Time Were a Flower' of The Harmony path, Tribbie's signature, will run alongside her character Banner in Phase 1 of version 3.1. Then in Phase 2, the new 5-Star 'Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path' of The Destruction path, Mydei's signature, will be on the Brilliant Fixation Banner, alongside his character Banner.

We're also getting a new 5-Star Remembrance path Light Cone 'Memory's Curtain Never Falls' in Herta's Store.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Honkai Star Rail 3.1 events

The Honkai: Star Rail 3.1 update includes:

New Trailblaze Mission on Amphoreus.

New area on Amphoreus - Grove of Epiphany.

New Boss - Flame Reaver of the Deepest Dark.

Tears of Souls material - Can substitute materials dropped by enemies when they are insufficient.

Two new Stagnant Shadows with two new character Ascension materials

Two new Planar Ornament sets - Bone Collection's Serene Demesne and Giant Tree of Rapt Brooding.

New Golden Calyxes.

Cosmetic rewards from Divergent Universe: The Human Comedy will be available in Herta's Store.

Gift Of Odyssey check-in event - 10 Special Star Rail Passes.

Planar Fissure event for Planar Ornaments double drops.

Realm of Strange event for Relic double drops.

Synthesising system will be streamlined (e.g. you can make purple-rarity materials from green-rariy materials).

Character build guide updates.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In addition to this, we're getting two limited-time events during the 3.1 update:

The Awooo Firm - A strategy event involving the adorable Chimera creatures on Amphoreus. Rewards include a new chat text box, Self-Modeling Resin, Track of Destiny, and Stellar Jade.

- A strategy event involving the adorable Chimera creatures on Amphoreus. Rewards include a new chat text box, Self-Modeling Resin, Track of Destiny, and Stellar Jade. Holy City Appraisals - Material-submitting event in Amphoreus. Rewards include Stellar Jade, Credits, and weapon level-up materials.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Hope you enjoy the version 3.1 update!