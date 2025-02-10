Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream date and time, 3.1 Banner leaks

The Honkai: Star Rail 3.1 livestream date and time has been officially announced and will provide information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events included with the free update.

The 3.1 Special Program is expected to reveal the usual information of who the 5-Star characters in the next Banners will be, and details on story updates and new time-limited events.

We'll cover the exact 3.1 livestream date and time in Honkai: Star Rail below, and also provide all of the information we know about the version 3.1 Banner leaks.

Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream date and time in UK, GMT, CT, ET and PT

The Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream is on Friday 14th February at 11.30am (GMT) / 6.30am (ET) on the official Honkai Star Rail Youtube channel and the Honkai Star Rail Twitch channel at the same time.

In other timezones, the Honkai: Star Rail 3.1 livestream date and time is:

West Coast US : Friday 14th February at 3.30am (PT)

: Friday 14th February at 3.30am (PT) Central US : Friday 14th February at 5.30am (CT)

: Friday 14th February at 5.30am (CT) East Coast US : Friday 14th February at 6.30am (ET)

: Friday 14th February at 6.30am (ET) Japan : Friday 14th February at 8.30pm (JST)

: Friday 14th February at 8.30pm (JST) Australia : Friday 14th February at 10.30pm (AET)

: Friday 14th February at 10.30pm (AET) UK : Friday 14th February at 11.30am (GMT)

: Friday 14th February at 11.30am (GMT) Europe: Friday 14th February at 12.30pm (CET)

Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Banner leaks

There's no official confirmation on the version 3.1 Banner schedule yet, but to help you decide who to save your precious Stellar Jade for, we've compiled information below on what the likely 3.1 Banners are based on reliable leaks and official marketing that always hints at who is coming next.

With this in mind, as they were mentioned in the 3.1 livestream announcement on X, and their drip marketing has started on social media, it's all but confirmed that Tribbie and Mydei are on the version 3.1 Banners in Honkai: Star Rail, with Tribbie a 5-Star Quantum attacker of The Harmony path, and Mydei a 5-Star Imaginary attacker of The Destruction path.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Unusually, there have been no reliable leaks for who the version 3.1 rerun characters will be, so we'll just have to wait for the 3.1 livestream to see who's officially coming next in Honkai: Star Rail.