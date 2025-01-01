Honkai Star Rail 3.0 release date, 3.0 Banner and event details

The Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the latest patch, titled Paean of Era Nova.

This huge Honkai: Star Rail update introduces the new, mysterious land of Amphoreus with a new Trailblaze Mission where you unlock the path of Remembrance for your Trailblazer. We're also getting lots of free rewards in 3.0 (including 20 free Special Star Rail Passes and an outfit for March 7th!), new Relic-making and customising items, and lots of quality of life updates.

It's also worth noting that the Trailblaze Missions in Amphoreus will be released in two parts across eight versions, from 3.0 to 3.7, making it the largest story arc in Honkai: Star Rail to date.

Below, you can find out more about these updates, the exact 3.0 release date and time, who the new characters are, and what the 3.0 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming patch.

Honkai Star Rail 3.0 release date and time

Honkai Star Rail 3.0 releases on Wednesday 15th January. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule and release at 3am (GMT). Due to time zone differences, 3.0 actually releases in the United States on Tuesday 14th January at 10pm (ET).

For other time zones, the Honkai Star Rail 3.0 release date and time is:

West Coast US : Tuesday 14th January, 7pm (PT)

: Tuesday 14th January, 7pm (PT) Central US : Tuesday 14th January, 9pm (CT)

: Tuesday 14th January, 9pm (CT) East Coast US : Tuesday 14th January, 10pm (ET)

: Tuesday 14th January, 10pm (ET) Japan : Wednesday 15th January, 12pm (JST)

: Wednesday 15th January, 12pm (JST) Australia : Wednesday 15th January, 2pm (AET)

: Wednesday 15th January, 2pm (AET) UK : Wednesday 15th January, 3am (GMT)

: Wednesday 15th January, 3am (GMT) Europe: Wednesday 15th January, 4am (CET)

Image credit: HoYoverse

Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Banners

There are two new playable characters making their debut in the version 3.0 Banners: The Herta and Aglaea. With a total of six 5-Star characters returning across both Phases.

Phase 1 of the 3.0 Banner schedule begins with The Herta, Feixiao, Lingsha, and Jade. The Herta is a new 5-Star Ice attacker of The Erudition path on her Message from Beyond Banner, Feixiao is a returning 5-Star wind attacker of The Hunt path on her Stormrider's Bolt Banner, Lingsha is a returning 5-Star Fire attacker of The Abundance path on her Let Scent Sink In Banner, and Jade is a returning 5-Star Quantum attacker of The Erudition path on her Lien on Life, Lease on Fate Banner.

The boosted 4-Star characters on these Phase 1 Banners are:

Asta (Fire, The Harmony)

Moze (Lightning, The Hunt)

Natasha (Physical, The Abundance)

These version 3.0 Phase 1 Banners start on Wednesday 15th January and should end on Wednesday 5th February.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In Phase 2 of version 3.0 we then have the debut of Aglaea and reruns of Boothill, Robin, and Silver Wolf. Aglaea is a new 5-Star Lightning attacker of The Remembrance path on her Tailored Fate Banner, Boothill is a returning 5-Star Physical attacker of The Hunt path on his Dusty Trail's Lone Star Banner, Robin is a returning 5-Star Physical attacker of The Harmony path on her Indelible Coterie Banner, and Silver Wolf is a returning 5-Star Quantum attacker of The Nihility path on her Contract Zero Banner.

The boosted 4-Star characters on these Phase 2 Banners are:

Hanya (Physical, The Harmony)

Sushang (Physical, The Hunt)

Tingyun (Lightning, The Harmony)

These version 3.0 Phase 2 Banners are expected to run from Wednesday 5th February to Tuesday 25th February.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In summary, all of the new and returning 5-Star characters you can Warp on during 3.0 are:

The Herta (Message from Beyond Banner - Phase 1) : New 5-Star Ice character of The Erudition path.

: New 5-Star Ice character of The Erudition path. Feixiao (Stormrider's Bolt Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Wind character of The Hunt path.

: Returning 5-Star Wind character of The Hunt path. Lingsha (Let Scent Sink In Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Fire character of The Abundance path.

: Returning 5-Star Fire character of The Abundance path. Jade (Lien on Life, Lease on Fate Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Quantum character of The Erudition path.

: Returning 5-Star Quantum character of The Erudition path. Aglaea (Tailored Fate Banner - Phase 2) : New 5-Star Lightning character of The Remembrance path.

: New 5-Star Lightning character of The Remembrance path. Boothill (Dusty Trail's Lone Star Banner - Phase 2) : Returning 5-Star Physical character of The Hunt path.

: Returning 5-Star Physical character of The Hunt path. Robin (Indelible Coterie Banner - Phase 2) : Returning 5-Star Physical character of The Harmony path.

: Returning 5-Star Physical character of The Harmony path. Silver Wolf (Contract Zero Banner - Phase 2): Returning 5-Star Quantum character of The Nihility path.

In addition to these new characters, we're getting two new 5-Star Light Cones in 3.0's Brilliant Fixation Banner. The 5-Star 'Into the Unreachable Veil' of The Erudition path, The Herta's signature, will run alongside her character Banner in Phase 1 of version 3.0.

Then in Phase 2, the new 5-Star 'Time Woven Into Gold' of The Remembrance path, Aglaea's signature, will be on the Brilliant Fixation Banner, alongside her character Banner.

We're also getting lots of new 4-Star and 3-Star Light Cones of The Remembrance path:

4-Star ' Genius' Greeting ' - Obtain from Banners

' - Obtain from Banners 4-Star ' Sweat Now, Cry less ' - Obtain from the Battle Pass

' - Obtain from the Battle Pass 4-Star ' Victory in a Blink ' - Obtain from the Priceless Jewels shop

' - Obtain from the Priceless Jewels shop 3-Star ' Shadowburn ' - Obtain from Banners

' - Obtain from Banners 3-Star 'Reminiscence' - Obtain from Banners

Image credit: HoYoverse

Honkai Star Rail 3.0 events

The big Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 update includes:

New Trailblaze Mission on Amphoreus

New Amphoreus areas - Okhema, Castrum Kremnos, Janusopolis, Vortex of Genesis

The Remembrance Trailblazer

Early access to Penacony and Amphoreus - Complete 'Silent Galaxy' on Belobog to unlock

Wishful Resin item - Set the sub stats of custom Relics

Variable Dice item - Reroll the sub stat enhancements of Relics

New 4-Star and 3-Star Remembrance path Light Cones (see above for more details)

Free outfit for March 7th (and new March 7th avatar)

Mem's Gift - 10 Special Star Rail Passes and one Variable Dice

Gift Of Odyssey check-in event - 10 Special Star Rail Passes

Cosmis Lucky Prize - Choose to get 100 Stellar Jade each day, or gamble to get up to 500,000 Stellar Jade (runs from January 27th to February 2nd)

New Remembrance material - Flower of Alaya series

Two new Cavern Relic sets - Hero of Triumphant Song and Poet of Mourning Collapse

Flying Amporha item - Smash it in Amphoreus areas to gain speed

Planar Fissure event for Planar Ornaments double drops

Garden of Plenty event for Golden and Crimson Calyx double drops

Trailblaze Power cap increased to 300

Immersifier item cap for the Simulated Universe increased to 12

All stages of Calyx, Stagnant Shadow, and Cavern of Corrosion are now unlocked in advance

New Treasure Gadget items available in each world's main shop/reward system - Use these to show the location of chests in each area

New 'Levelling Guide' feature for quick upgrade material calculations and smart Relic recommendations

Image credit: HoYoverse

In addition to this, we're getting three limited-time events during the 3.0 update. Here's a quick summary of these Honkai Star Rail 3.0 events:

Hypogeum Enigma - Puzzle and platforming mini-game event in Amphoreus. Rewards include Self-Modeling Resin, Stellar Jade, Tracks of Destiny, and character and weapon level-up materials.

- Puzzle and platforming mini-game event in Amphoreus. Rewards include Self-Modeling Resin, Stellar Jade, Tracks of Destiny, and character and weapon level-up materials. Illia Travelogue - An exploration and collection event in Amphoreus. Rewards include Stellar Jade, Credits, and character and Relic level-up materials.

- An exploration and collection event in Amphoreus. Rewards include Stellar Jade, Credits, and character and Relic level-up materials. Enscrolled Crepusculum - A combat event in Amphoreus. Rewards include Tracks of Destiny, Stellar Jade, Relic materials, and character and weapon level-up materials.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Hope you enjoy the big version 3.0 update!