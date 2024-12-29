Honkai Star Rail 3.0 livestream date and time, 3.0 Banner leaks

The Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 livestream date and time has been officially announced and will provide information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events included with the free update.

The 3.0 Special Program is expected to reveal lots of details about Amphoreus, the new world we're going to in version 3.0, along with the usual information of who the next 5-Star characters in the next Banners will be, and details on story updates and new time-limited events.

We'll cover the exact 3.0 livestream date and time in Honkai: Star Rail below, and also provide all of the information we know about the version 3.0 Banner leaks.

Honkai Star Rail 3.0 livestream date and time in UK, GMT, CT, ET and PT

The Honkai Star Rail 3.0 livestream is on Wednesday 1st January at 11.30am (GMT) / 6.30am (ET) on the official Honkai Star Rail Youtube channel and the Honkai Star Rail Twitch channel at the same time.

In other timezones, the Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 livestream date and time is:

West Coast US : Wednesday 1st January at 3.30am (PT)

: Wednesday 1st January at 3.30am (PT) Central US : Wednesday 1st January at 5.30am (CT)

: Wednesday 1st January at 5.30am (CT) East Coast US : Wednesday 1st January at 6.30am (ET)

: Wednesday 1st January at 6.30am (ET) Japan : Wednesday 1st January at 8.30pm (JST)

: Wednesday 1st January at 8.30pm (JST) Australia : Wednesday 1st January at 10.30pm (AET)

: Wednesday 1st January at 10.30pm (AET) UK : Wednesday 1st January at 11.30am (GMT)

: Wednesday 1st January at 11.30am (GMT) Europe: Wednesday 1st January at 12.30pm (CET)

Once live, you can also watch the 3.0 livestream by clicking the video below:

Make sure you also visit our Honkai: Star Rail codes page to stay up to date with the latest codes dropped throughout the stream, as they expire in less than 24 hours after announced, and redemptions are limited.

Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Banner leaks

There's no official confirmation on the version 3.0 Banner schedule yet, but to help you decide who to save your precious Stellar Jade for, we've compiled information below on what the likely 3.0 Banners are based on reliable leaks and official marketing that always hints at who is coming next.

With this in mind, as they were mentioned in the 3.0 livestream announcement on X, and their drip marketing has started on social media, it's all but confirmed that The Herta and Aglaea are debuting in Honkai: Star Rail during version 3.0, with The Herta a 5-Star Ice attacker of The Erudition path, and Aglaea a 5-Star Lightning attacker of The Remembrance path - the first character of that path in Star Rail!

The order of drip marketing usually tells us when each character will run, so accounting for this, The Herta should run in Phase 1 and Aglaea should run in Phase 2.

Image credit: HoYoverse

As for reruns, according to reliable leaker Seele Leaks (relayed by CSTheng on the HonkaiStarRail_leaks subreddit), Jade, Feixiao, and Lingsha are reruning in Phase 1 of version 3.0.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Then Robin, Boothill, and Silver Wolf are rerunning in Phase 2.

Image credit: HoYoverse

If this turns out to be true, then it's likely their signature Light Cones will feature together on the Coalesced Truths Banner during the Phase in which they run. You can freely switch between the three Light Cones available without losing pity or your guarantee on Coalesced Truths.

As always, take this information with a grain of salt, as character reruns are always subject to change. So we'll just have to wait for the 3.0 livestream to see who's really coming next in Honkai: Star Rail.