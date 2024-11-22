Honkai Star Rail 2.7 release date, 2.7 Banner and event details

The Honkai: Star Rail 2.7 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the latest patch, titled A New Venture on the Eighth Dawn.

This Honkai: Star Rail update finally gives the Trailblazer their own room, along with an event focusing on customising it. We've also got a brand new Trailblaze Mission set in Penacony, updates to the Divergent Universe and Pure Fiction modes, and the release of two highly anticipated new characters!

Below, you can find out the exact 2.7 release date and time, who the new characters are, and what the 2.7 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming patch.

Honkai Star Rail 2.7 release date and time

Honkai Star Rail 2.7 releases on Wednesday 4th December. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule and release at 3am (GMT). Due to time zone differences, 2.7 actually releases in the United States on Tuesday 3rd December at 10pm (ET).

For other time zones, the Honkai Star Rail 2.7 release date and time is:

West Coast US : Tuesday 3rd December, 7pm (PT)

: Tuesday 3rd December, 7pm (PT) Central US : Tuesday 3rd December, 9pm (CT)

: Tuesday 3rd December, 9pm (CT) East Coast US : Tuesday 3rd December, 10pm (ET)

: Tuesday 3rd December, 10pm (ET) Japan : Wednesday 4th December, 12pm (JST)

: Wednesday 4th December, 12pm (JST) Australia : Wednesday 4th December, 2pm (AET)

: Wednesday 4th December, 2pm (AET) UK : Wednesday 4th December, 3am (GMT)

: Wednesday 4th December, 3am (GMT) Europe: Wednesday 4th December, 4am (CET)

Honkai Star Rail 2.7 Banners

There are two new playable characters making their debut in the version 2.7 Banners: Sunday and Fugue. With 5-Stars Jing Yuan and Firefly returning.

Phase 1 of the 2.7 Banner schedule begins with Sunday and Jing Yuan, with Sunday a 5-Star Imagingary attacker of the Harmony path on his Gate Upon the Stars Banner, and Jing Yuan a 5-Star Lightning attacker of The Erudition path on his Swirl of Heavenly Spear Banner

All of the boosted 4-Star characters on Sunday and Jing Yuan's 2.7 Banners are:

Qingque (Quantum, The Erudition)

Arlan (Lightning, The Destruction)

Tingyun (Lightning, The Harmony)

These version 2.7 Phase 1 Banners start on Wednesday 4th December and should end on Wednesday 25th December.

In Phase 2 of version 2.7 we then have the debut of Fugue - Tingyun's 5-Star form - and a rerun of Firefly, with Fugue a 5-Star Fire attacker of the Nihility path on her The Long Voyage Home Banner, and Firefly is a 5-Star Fire attacker of The Destruction path on her Firefull Flyshine Banner.

All of the boosted 4-Star characters on Fugue and Firefly's 2.7 Banners are:

Gallagher (Fire, The Abundance)

Yukong (Imaginary, The Harmony)

Misha (Ice, The Destruction)

These version 2.7 Phase 2 Banners should run from Wednesday 25th December to Tuesday 14th January, 2025.

In summary, all of the new and returning 5-Star characters you can Warp on during 2.7 are:

Sunday (Gate Upon the Stars Banner - Phase 1) : New 5-Star Imaginary character of The Harmony path.

: New 5-Star Imaginary character of The Harmony path. Jing Yuan (Swirl of Heavenly Spear Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Lightning character of The Erudition path.

: Returning 5-Star Lightning character of The Erudition path. Fugue (The Long Voyage Home Banner - Phase 2) : New 5-Star Fire character of The Nihility path.

: New 5-Star Fire character of The Nihility path. Firefly (Firefull Flyshine Banner - Phase 2): Returning 5-Star Fire character of The Destruction path.

In addition to these new characters, we're getting two new 5-Star Light Cones in 2.7's Brilliant Fixation Banner. The 5-Star 'A Grounded Ascent' of The Harmony path, Sunday's signature, will run alongside his character Banner in Phase 1 of version 2.7.

Then in Phase 2, the new 5-Star 'Long Road Leads Home' of The Nihility path, Fugue's signature, on the Brilliant Fixation Banner, alongside her character Banner.

Honkai Star Rail 2.7 events

The Honkai: Star Rail 2.7 update includes:

New Trailblaze Mission on Penacony.

New Astral Express area - Party Car.

Trailblazer's new customisable room on the Astral Express.

Free regular 5-Star character selector (valid until the end of version 3.2).

Story recap feature.

Divergent Universe: The Human Comedy update - New Curios, Weighted Curios, Equations, and Occurences.

Extension of Divergent Universe save file - Now resets when the Divergent Universe has a version update, instead of every Monday.

Pure Fiction update - 'Grit' accumulator and damage introduced, and update to enemy mechanics.

Forgotten Hall update - Highest quickclear stage is now Floor 9, not Floor 7.

Reduction of game file size and the option to delete past resources to save space (mobile only).

Gift Of Odyssey check-in event - 10 Special Star Rail Passes.

Planet Fissure event for Planar Ornaments double drops.

Realm of the Strange event for Relic double drops.

In addition to this, we're getting two limited-time events during the 2.7 update. Here's a quick summary of these Honkai Star Rail 2.7 events:

Cosmic Home Decor Guide - The main event of 2.7 is all about renovating and customising the Trailblazer's new room on the Astral Express. Rewards include a cute new chef outfit for Pom Pom, Self-Modeling Resin, Stellar Jade, and Tracks of Destiny.

- The main event of 2.7 is all about renovating and customising the Trailblazer's new room on the Astral Express. Rewards include a cute new chef outfit for Pom Pom, Self-Modeling Resin, Stellar Jade, and Tracks of Destiny. Between the Frames - A Photography event featuring the Astral Express' chief photographer, March 7th. Rewards include Stellar Jade, Tracks of Destiny, and character and weapon level-up materials.

Hope you enjoy version 2.7!