Honkai Star Rail 2.7 livestream date and time, 2.7 Banner leaks

The Honkai: Star Rail 2.7 livestream date and time has been officially announced and will provide information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events included with the free update.

The 2.7 Special Program is expected to reveal two new (highly anticipated!) 5-Star characters for the next Banners, and provide the usual details on story updates and new time-limited events.

We'll cover the exact 2.7 livestream date and time in Honkai: Star Rail below, and also provide all of the information we know about the version 2.7 Banner leaks.

Honkai Star Rail 2.7 livestream date and time in UK, GMT, CT, ET and PT

The Honkai Star Rail 2.7 livestream is on Friday 22nd November at 11.30am (GMT) / 6.30am (ET) on the official Honkai Star Rail Youtube channel and the Honkai Star Rail Twitch channel at the same time.

In other timezones, the Honkai: Star Rail 2.7 livestream date and time is:

West Coast US : Friday 22nd November at 3.30am (PT)

: Friday 22nd November at 3.30am (PT) Central US : Friday 22nd November at 5.30am (CT)

: Friday 22nd November at 5.30am (CT) East Coast US : Friday 22nd November at 6.30am (ET)

: Friday 22nd November at 6.30am (ET) Japan : Friday 22nd November at 8.30pm (JST)

: Friday 22nd November at 8.30pm (JST) Australia : Friday 22nd November at 10.30pm (AET)

: Friday 22nd November at 10.30pm (AET) UK : Friday 22nd November at 11.30am (GMT)

: Friday 22nd November at 11.30am (GMT) Europe: Friday 22nd November at 12.30pm (CET)

Once live, you can also watch the 2.7 livestream by clicking the video below:

Honkai Star Rail 2.7 Banner leaks

There's no official confirmation on the version 2.7 Banner schedule yet, but to help you decide who to save your precious Stellar Jade for, we've compiled information below on what the likely 2.7 Banners are based on reliable leaks and official marketing that always hints at who is coming next.

With this in mind, as they were mentioned in the 2.7 livestream announcement on X, and their drip marketing has started on social media, it's all but confirmed that Sunday and Fugue - Tingyun's 5-Star form - are debuting in Honkai: Star Rail during version 2.7, with Sunday a 5-Star Imagingary attacker of the Harmony path, and Fugue a 5-Star Fire attacker of the Nihility path.

The order of drip marketing usually tells us when each character will run, so accounting for this, Sunday should run in Phase 1 and Fugue should run in Phase 2.

Image credit: HoYoverse

As for reruns, we have some (slightly silly) rerun hints from reliable leaker StepLeaks, relayed by Mondryx on the HonkaiStarRail_leaks subreddit, that point to Firefly and Jing Yuan returning in version 2.7. Firefly is a 5-Star Fire attacker of The Destruction path on her Firefull Flyshine Banner, and Jing Yuan is a 5-Star Lightning attacker of The Erudition path on his Swirl of Heavenly Spear Banner.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Although the drawings may just seem like a joke, StepLeaks has revealed accurate rerun Banner information like this before, so we're inclined to believe that Firefly and Jing Yuan are returning in version 2.7.