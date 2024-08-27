Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream date and time, 2.5 Banner leaks

The Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 livestream date and time has been officially announced and will provide information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events included with the free update.

The 2.5 Special Program is expected to reveal two new 5-Star characters for the next Banners, one new 4-Star, and provide the usual details on story updates and new time-limited events.

We'll cover the exact 2.5 livestream date and time in Honkai: Star Rail below, and also provide all of the information we know about the version 2.5 Banner leaks.

Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream date and time in UK, BST, CT, ET and PT

The Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream is on Friday 30th August at 12.30pm (BST) / 7.30am (ET) on the official Honkai Star Rail Youtube channel and the Honkai Star Rail Twitch channel at the same time.

In other timezones, the Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 livestream date and time is:

West Coast US : Friday 30th August at 4.30am (PT)

: Friday 30th August at 4.30am (PT) Central US : Friday 30th August at 6.30am (CT)

: Friday 30th August at 6.30am (CT) East Coast US : Friday 30th August at 7.30am (ET)

: Friday 30th August at 7.30am (ET) Japan : Friday 30th August at 8.30pm (JST)

: Friday 30th August at 8.30pm (JST) Australia : Friday 30th August at 9.30pm (AET)

: Friday 30th August at 9.30pm (AET) UK : Friday 30th August at 12.30pm (BST)

: Friday 30th August at 12.30pm (BST) Europe:Friday 30th August at 1.30pm (CEST)

Make sure you also visit our Honkai: Star Rail codes page to stay up to date with the latest codes dropped throughout the stream, as they expire in less than 24 hours after announced, and redemptions are limited.

Honkai Star Rail 2.5 Banner leaks

There's no official confirmation on the version 2.5 Banner schedule yet, but to help you decide who to save your precious Stellar Jade for, we've compiled information below on what the likely 2.5 Banners are based on reliable leaks and official marketing that always hints at who is coming next.

With this in mind, as they were mentioned in the 2.5 livestream announcement on X, and their drip marketing has started on social media, it's all but confirmed that Feixiao and Lingsha are the next Banners in Honkai: Star Rail during version 2.5, with Feixiao a 5-Star Wind attacker of The Hunt Path who should run during Phase 1, and Lingsha a 5-Star Fire attacker of The Abundance path who should run in Phase 2.

We also have drip marketing for Moze, with Moze a 4-Star Lightning attacker of The Hunt path, who is very likely to debut on either Feixiao or Lingsha's Banner.

We're less confident about the character rerun Banners in 2.5, as it seems we might be getting a new type of 5-Star character selector Banner, according to leakers Ubatcha (relayed on the HonkaiStarRail_leaks subreddit), and Stepleaks (also relayed on the HonkaiStarRail_leaks subreddit).

Just who will be on this new rerun Banner changes from leaker to leaker, but with information provided by StepLeaker, Uncle G7DD8tV, and HSRTeamMew, here's the likely Banner schedule for Honkai: Star Rail in version 2.5:

Feixiao - 2.5 Phase 1

Kafka and Black Swan - 2.5 Phase 1

Lingsha- 2.5 Phase 2

Topaz and Numby - 2.5 Phase 2

This is a lot of guesswork based off all the leaks so far, and it's possible Dr Ratio could be the rerun character in Phase 2 of version 2.5 instead, or that they could run together in the new Banner type like Kafka and Black Swan are in Phase 1.

It's also possible that Robin could be included in the 2.5 Phase 1 rerun Banner with Kafka and Black Swan.

Safe to say that this is the least confident we've ever been about who the rerun characters will be, so we highly recommend you leave pre-farming any materials or Relics until the version 2.5 livestream confirms who we're getting.