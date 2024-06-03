Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream date and time, 2.3 Banner leaks

The Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 livestream date and time has been officially announced and will provide information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events included with the free update.

The 2.3 Special Program is expected to reveal two new 5-Star characters for the next Banners, as well as provide the usual details on story updates and new time-limited events.

We'll cover the exact 2.3 livestream date and time in Honkai: Star Rail below, and also provide all of the information we know about the version 2.3 Banner leaks.

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream date and time in UK, BST, CT, ET and PT

The Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream is on Friday 7th June at 12.30pm (BST) / 7.30am (ET) on the official Honkai Star Rail Youtube channel and the Honkai Star Rail Twitch channel at the same time.

In other timezones, the Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 livestream date and time is:

West Coast US : Friday 7th June at 4.30am (PT)

: Friday 7th June at 4.30am (PT) Central US : Friday 7th June at 6.30am (CT)

: Friday 7th June at 6.30am (CT) East Coast US : Friday 7th June at 7.30am (ET)

: Friday 7th June at 7.30am (ET) Japan : Friday 7th June at 8.30pm (JST)

: Friday 7th June at 8.30pm (JST) Australia : Friday 7th June at 9.30pm (AET)

: Friday 7th June at 9.30pm (AET) UK : Friday 7th June at 12.30pm (BST)

: Friday 7th June at 12.30pm (BST) Europe:Friday 7th June at 1.30pm (CEST)

Once live, you can also watch the 2.3 livestream by clicking the video below:

Make sure you also visit our Honkai: Star Rail codes page to stay up to date with the latest codes dropped throughout the stream, as they expire in less than 24 hours after announced, and redemptions are limited.

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 Banner leaks

There's no official confirmation on the version 2.3 Banner schedule yet, but to help you decide who to save your precious Stellar Jade for, we've compiled information below on what the likely 2.3 Banners are based on reliable leaks and official marketing that always hints at who is coming next.

With this in mind, as they were mentioned in the 2.3 livestream announcement on X, and their drip marketing has started, it's all but confirmed that Firefly and Jade are the next new Banners in Honkai: Star Rail during version 2.3. Firefly is a Fire attacker of The Destruction path, and Jade is a Quantum attacker of The Erudition path.

As for reruns, leaks from Jtuiii (relayed by ButterflySeeleSR on the HonkaiStarRail_leaks subreddit) point to Ruan Mei running along Firefly in Phase 1, and Argenti running with Jade in Phase 2. Take these leaks with a pinch of salt before you start farming for Ruan Mei or Argenti's materials, however, as this leaker isn't our usual go-to for Banner rerun information.

If the leaks turn out to be accurate, here's the Banner schedule for Honaki: Star Rail in version 2.3:

Firefly - 2.3 Phase 1

- 2.3 Phase 1 Ruan Mei - 2.3 Phase 1

- 2.3 Phase 1 Jade - 2.3 Phase 2

- 2.3 Phase 2 Argenti - 2.3 Phase 2

Although all but confirmed through social media, the new characters aren't 100% guaranteed to come out during version 2.3, and character reruns are always subject to change, so we'll just have to wait for the livestream to see who's really coming next.