Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream date and time, 2.3 Banner leaks

Get ready for new Banners and events.

Cropped view of Jade's Light Cone from Honkai Star Rail, as she looks down with a bright light shining down on her.
Image credit: HoYoverse
Jessica Orr avatar
Guide by Jessica Orr Senior Guides Writer
Published on

The Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 livestream date and time has been officially announced and will provide information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events included with the free update.

The 2.3 Special Program is expected to reveal two new 5-Star characters for the next Banners, as well as provide the usual details on story updates and new time-limited events.

We'll cover the exact 2.3 livestream date and time in Honkai: Star Rail below, and also provide all of the information we know about the version 2.3 Banner leaks.

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream date and time in UK, BST, CT, ET and PT

The Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream is on Friday 7th June at 12.30pm (BST) / 7.30am (ET) on the official Honkai Star Rail Youtube channel and the Honkai Star Rail Twitch channel at the same time.

In other timezones, the Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 livestream date and time is:

  • West Coast US: Friday 7th June at 4.30am (PT)
  • Central US: Friday 7th June at 6.30am (CT)
  • East Coast US: Friday 7th June at 7.30am (ET)
  • Japan: Friday 7th June at 8.30pm (JST)
  • Australia: Friday 7th June at 9.30pm (AET)
  • UK: Friday 7th June at 12.30pm (BST)
  • Europe:Friday 7th June at 1.30pm (CEST)

Once live, you can also watch the 2.3 livestream by clicking the video below:

Make sure you also visit our Honkai: Star Rail codes page to stay up to date with the latest codes dropped throughout the stream, as they expire in less than 24 hours after announced, and redemptions are limited.

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 Banner leaks

There's no official confirmation on the version 2.3 Banner schedule yet, but to help you decide who to save your precious Stellar Jade for, we've compiled information below on what the likely 2.3 Banners are based on reliable leaks and official marketing that always hints at who is coming next.

With this in mind, as they were mentioned in the 2.3 livestream announcement on X, and their drip marketing has started, it's all but confirmed that Firefly and Jade are the next new Banners in Honkai: Star Rail during version 2.3. Firefly is a Fire attacker of The Destruction path, and Jade is a Quantum attacker of The Erudition path.

Drip marketing for Firefly and Sam showing firefly in the foreground and Sam in the background in Honkai Star Rail.
Drip marketing for Jade in Honkai: Star Rail.
Image credit: HoYoverse

As for reruns, leaks from Jtuiii (relayed by ButterflySeeleSR on the HonkaiStarRail_leaks subreddit) point to Ruan Mei running along Firefly in Phase 1, and Argenti running with Jade in Phase 2. Take these leaks with a pinch of salt before you start farming for Ruan Mei or Argenti's materials, however, as this leaker isn't our usual go-to for Banner rerun information.

drip marketing for ruan mei, a long brown haired young woman dressed in a green and white dress, with her name, path, and element in text
official marketing image of argenti with his attack and path details
Image credit: HoYoverse

If the leaks turn out to be accurate, here's the Banner schedule for Honaki: Star Rail in version 2.3:

  • Firefly - 2.3 Phase 1
  • Ruan Mei - 2.3 Phase 1
  • Jade - 2.3 Phase 2
  • Argenti - 2.3 Phase 2

Although all but confirmed through social media, the new characters aren't 100% guaranteed to come out during version 2.3, and character reruns are always subject to change, so we'll just have to wait for the livestream to see who's really coming next.

