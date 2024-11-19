Homeworld 3's last big update launches this week, after developer decision to unify remaining plans

Developer Blackbird Interactive has detailed its forthcoming final update for Homeworld 3.

This chunky update, which the team describe as being "mothership-sized" with a "gargantuan number" of improvements and such, is set to go live on 21st November.

It will include a combat overhaul, while Blackbird has also completely redone how damage and armour works within the game. In addition, on the multiplayer side of things, the team has significantly increased the difficulty of Standard and Hard AI opponents in Skirmish. This was made following community feedback.

This update will be the culmination of Homeworld 3's revised roadmap, which was announced back in September, as a "unifying delivery" of all remaining paid DLC and free content drops.

"To be clear, this means that while we won't be expanding Homeworld 3 with more content, we still want to ensure a positive experience for players," the team wrote today.

"[Publisher] Gearbox will be carefully monitoring incoming reports and will address any widespread critical issues that may arise in the wake of Update 1.3's launch. Homeworld 3’s multiplayer functionality and mod support (including the in-game mod browser) will remain online."

Full details on Homeworld 3's last content update can be found here.

Image credit: Gearbox

On its release, Digital Foundry's Will Judd awarded Homeworld 3 three out of five stars.

"25 years after the original Homeworld and 22 years after the (weaker) second mainline instalment, Homeworld 3 doesn't hit that high bar to eclipse its predecessors and become the new best Homeworld," he wrote in Eurogamer's Homeworld 3 review from July.