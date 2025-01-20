Hollow Knight: Silksong is "real, progressing and will release", says Team Cherry

Team Cherry's Matthew 'Leth' Griffin, in charge of PR and marketing, has stated Hollow Knight: Silksong is "real, progressing and will release".

Multiple rumours have been circulating about the game, sparked by co-creator William Pellen switching his social media profile picture to a cake, which led to fans speculating about an ARG to lead towards a release date.

Sadly, this has now been debunked as a "nothingburger".

As GamesRadar reported, YouTuber fireb0rn posted: "Leth reached out to me to confirm there was no Silksong ARG and that the changes to William's account and the tweet were a nothingburger. Apologies to have misled everyone. The cake was a lie."

Griffin himself then followed up to confirm the game is still in development.

Yes the game is real, progressing and will release. <3 — Matthew Griffin (@griffinmatta) January 18, 2025

So what was that supposed ARG? Last week, Pellen changed his social media handle and switched his profile picture to a slice of chocolate cake. Eager Hollow Knight fans reverse image searched the picture to discover it was from a recipe page posted on 2nd April 2024 - a year ahead of the newly announced Switch 2 Nintendo Direct.

Coupled with Pellen's post ahead of last week's Switch 2 reveal - "something big is coming" - and fans were riled up with anticipation. It seems that was all for nothing, despite the game still being on the way.

Silksong is the hugely anticipated follow up to popular Metroidvania Hollow Knight. It was first announced in 2019 - and Eurogamer went hands-on with a Silksong demo - but after multiple delays the game is still yet to be released.