Hitman's next Elusive Target is Jean-Claude 'The Splitter' Van Damme

Players will soon be able to have Agent 47 take a few pot shots (other methods are available) at none other than Jean-Claude Van Damme, with the actor lending his likeness to Hitman's next Elusive Target: Max Valliant aka The Splitter.

Max Valliant is described as one of the ICA's "most formidable operatives", and one whom everyone assumed to be dead and gone. But, of course, that isn't actually the case, and now he is back and causing trouble. Agent 47 needs to put a stop to that, and will head to Chongqing for the occasion.

The Splitter will both be available as part of the Free Starter Pack for new players (although, not on Switch) and as a regular Elusive Target for Hitman World of Assassination players. Interested in giving it a shot? Well, you will be able to take down Valliant from 12th December, until 12th January. Here's a trailer:

"Max Valliant is quite the entertaining character, bringing a lot of action movie villain energy, he is ruthless, and of course, he can do the split!" shared Jean-Claude Van Damme. "The Splitter is a thrilling mission and like in any good action flick, Hitman players will have a few surprises, but I'll let them find out by themselves."

Van Damme is known for his love of doing the splits, as you can see in the header image above. In fact, when developer IOI first teased The Splitter, many guessed the actor would be one of Agent 47's upcoming targets.

Image credit: IOI

In addition, IOI has also announced The Splitter Pack DLC, which will retail for £3.99 when it goes live on 12th December. The Splitter Pack includes:

Permanent Access to the Replication - a two-level Arcade contract featuring The Splitter Elusive Target

The Splitter SMG

The Splitter Kukri Knife

The "Good Quar Vol. 3" VHS Tape

A set of six cosmetics for the Freelancer Safehouse inspired by the Elusive Target

The Season of The Splitter is also coming for Hitman World of Assassination players. This will be free, and launching on 12th December. The season will feature new challenges, featured contracts, returning targets and some Twitch-related perks.

Last but not least, when all of this Jean-Claude Van Damme flavoured goodness goes live on 12th December, Hitman World of Assassination will be patched up to support PS5 Pro features. This means assassinating at a locked 60fps, with a resolution of 3840 x 2160.

You can check out all of the PS5 Pro Enhanced games with our guide here.