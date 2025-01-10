Hitman passes 75m player milestone

Bald headed assassin simulator Hitman: World of Assassination has amassed an impressive body count of 75 million players.

World of Assassination was originally launched in 2021 for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S under the name of Hitman 3, and was then retitled two years later when content from the trilogy's other games was added in.

Today, developer IO Interactive is celebrating the game's continued success. A million players logged on in December alone, the studio said, lured in by a fresh mission starring 90s action hero Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Many of those players will likely be people sampling the game via its Free Starter Pack option, which also currently lets you take down Van Damme as one of the game's limited-time Elusive Targets.

Amusingly, IO says that only 40 percent of players who attempted to take down Van Damme have been successful at doing so. (The developer tracked the longest successful attempt at seven hours, with the shortest just 21 seconds.)

Van Damme disappears from the game as an Elusive Target at the end of this weekend, on Sunday 12th January, but you can buy permanent access to a mission featuring the star in a £4 DLC mission pack.

Behind the scenes, IO says it is working on more content for Hitman to release later this year - though there's no details yet on what.

IO is also working on its under-wraps James Bond 007 game and a mysterious fantasy game project. Additionally, the company is now handling publishing duties for MindsEye, the AAA game from former GTA producer Leslie Benzies.