Hitman cuts ties with Conor McGregor following court ruling

Hitman developer IO Interactive has cut ties with MMA fighter Conor McGregor, following last week's Irish High Court ruling that found he had assaulted and raped a woman in December 2018.

In a statement released via social media this afternoon, IO said it was no longer associated with McGregor and would "begin removing content" featuring the UFC star from storefronts "starting today".

"In light of the recent court ruling regarding Conor McGregor, IO Interactive has made the decision to cease its collaboration with the athlete, effective immediately," the developer wrote.

"We take this matter very seriously and cannot ignore its implications. Consequently, we will begin removing all content featuring Mr. McGregor from our storefronts starting today."

McGregor's voice and likeness is used in Hitman for a character named The Disruptor, which previously featured as one of the game's Elusive Targets.

The Disruptor mission returned to the game earlier this month for a limited time, and had been set to be playable until Sunday 8th December.

An additional Disruptor DLC pack meanwhile offers players permanent access to The Ostentatious, an arcade contract featuring The Disruptor, as well as a new outfit, items, and a set of cosmetics for the freelancer house.

Last week, an Irish jury decided McGregor had sexually assaulted a woman in a Dublin hotel six years ago, and was subsequently ordered to pay at least €248k (£206k) in damages.

McGregor has said he will appeal the verdict.