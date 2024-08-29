Hitman 3's dual-wielding Meta Quest 3 VR release date locked and loaded

Those looking forward to popping off a few unsuspecting targets as Agent 47 in Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded don't have too much longer to wait.

Today, virtual reality game development studio XR games announced the game is set to make its debut on Meta Quest 3 on 5th September. That's just one week from today!

"It's finally time for players to play an untethered Hitman experience," said Bobby Thandi, founder and CEO of XR Games. "Not long to wait now!"

On its release, Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded will add the chance for players to dual-wield weapons against a new cel-shaded art style. It will also boast an updated user interface, improved movement options and "more".

Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded will cost £24.99, although if you are keen you can preorder and get a 10 percent discount.

Image credit: XR Games/IO Interactive

Originally launched in 2021, Hitman 3 brought the IO Interactive World of Assassination games to a close. We called it a "satisfying end to a beautiful stealth trilogy" in Eurogamer's Hitman 3 review.

"Behind Agent 47's myriad disguises I sense a faith in the self-defeating logic of the universe, a conviction that if he is patient and watchful, if he only allows himself to move with the flow, the planets will align, the walls will disappear, and for a second or so, the heart of the machine will be exposed for all to see," wrote Edwin.

IOI is now working on two new projects - including a secretive fantasy game, and a new 007 James Bond blockbuster.