Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded's enhanced stealth action gets an airing in first gameplay trailer

Back in June, developer IO Interactive revealed it was resurrecting and reworking Hitman 3's VR mode, first released for PSVR in 2021, exclusively for Meta Quest 3 - and the studio has now shared first gameplay, showcasing this Reloaded edition's various enhancements.

On a basic level, Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded is the same game that earned itself a Eurogamer Recommended badge back in the day, meaning players can don goggles and immersively sneak through likes of Dubai, Dartmoor, Berlin, Chongqing, and Mendoza.

However, Reloaded - which is being developed with XR Games - is more than just a straight port of Hitman 3 VR's scrappy but enjoyable previous release. It also introduces a new flat-shaded artstyle, more "fluid and natural" movement options, an overhauled UI, and - perhaps most notably - dual-wielding, so players can use a different weapon or item in each hand.

Some of that can be seen in Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded's first gameplay trailer above, which also showcases some its visually refreshed locations, weapons, and characters.

Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded doesn't have a release date yet, but it'll cost £24.99/$29.99 USD when it eventually shows up for Meta Quest 3 later this year. And for those that can't resist the allure of a pre-order bonus, there's 10 percent off that price if you're willing to pay up right now.