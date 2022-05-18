Historical fantasy RPG GreedFall is getting a sequel on PC and consoles

Developer Spiders' scrappy but enjoyable RPG GreedFall is getting a sequel, and it'll be launching for PC and unspecified consoles in 2024. Or next year - publisher Nacon's press release and YouTube description currently disagree, which I'm trying to get to the bottom of.

When the original GreedFall launched in 2019, its combination of RPG action and BioWare-style player choice struck a bit of a chord despite its unavoidable rough edges, quickly raising its profile through plenty of positive word of mouth - ultimately, to the tune of over 2m sales - as players got stuck into its ambitious historical fantasy yarn.

"GreedFall has more than its fair share of faults," said Eurogamer contributor Malindy Hetfield in her review at the time, "and its curious mix of the sweet and the sour is far from a roleplaying revelation. But the elements that matter have been imbued with such love and care - so much so that I quickly forgave this ambitious RPG its shortcomings."

Watch on YouTube GreedFall 2: The Dying World - Announcement Trailer.

GreedFall 2: The Dying World, as the sequel is formally known, begins three years prior to the events of the first game, casting players as a native of Teer Fradee, forcefully taken from their island home to the continent of Gacane. "In this old world ravaged by war and scarred by the Malichor plague and the political scheming of the different factions," teases Spiders, "you must regain your freedom and control of your own destiny. Using diplomacy, cunning or combat, as well as help from allies you make, it’s up to you to end one man’s ambitions of conquest, which could spell the end for the continent and your island."

Watch on YouTube Why GreedFall Is The Game Bioware Fans Should Care About.

GreedFall 2 promises another helping of quest-driven adventure through a "mysterious world of magic", with players able to complete their objectives in multiple ways, be that through brute force, stealth, or more manipulative means. It's also set to feature more tactical combat compared to its predecessor, alongside "bigger and more diverse environments".

GreedFall 2 will release for PC and consoles some time in 2024 (probably). Before all that, though, there's Spiders' previously announced 18th century automaton RPG Steelrising, which comes to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC on 8th September this year.