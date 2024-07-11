Historical fantasy RPG GreedFall 2 launches into Steam early access this September

GreedFall 2: The Dying World, the sequel to 2019's scrappy but enjoyable historical fantasy RPG GreedFall, will launch into Steam early access on 24th September this year.

Despite its rough edges, the original GreedFall was a bit of a surprise hit, its blend of RPG action and BioWare-style player choice striking enough of a chord that it went on to sell 2m copies. So it wasn't a huge surprise when developer Spiders announced plans for a follow-up in 2022.

As we learned at the time, GreedFall 2 begins three years prior to the events of the first game, casting players as a Teer Fradee native, uprooted from their island home and taken to the continent of Gacane. Here, they must use "diplomacy, cunning, or combat", as well as help from their allies, to regain their freedom and "end one man's ambitions of conquest, which could spell the end for the continent and your island."

"Travel across new landscapes, from Olima... to the shores of Uxantis, and uncover the secrets of these ancient lands," GreedFall 2's Steam page continues. "Meet all the factions that share control over these nations and navigate the treacherous waters of their schemes and conspiracies."

Spiders confirmed its plans to launch GreedFall 2: The Dying World into Steam early access back in March, explaining it would be "relying heavily on early access to collect player feedback and see if we're heading in the right direction." In particular, it said it was keen to get the game's combat in front of players because it was "something new".

And now the studio has confirmed early access begins on 24th September, when - as it explained previously - players will have access to the "entire beginning of the game". Spiders plans to release updates at "regular intervals" after that (saves won't be compatible between updates, it's warned), all leading to GreedFall 2's 1.0 launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Hopefully, that final release will maintain some of its predecessor's charm. As Eurogamer contributor Malindy Hetfield wrote in her review of the first game, "GreedFall has more than its fair share of faults, and its curious mix of the sweet and the sour is far from a roleplaying revelation. But the elements that matter have been imbued with such love and care - so much so that I quickly forgave this ambitious RPG its shortcomings."